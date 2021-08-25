Canadian Aurélie Rivard's Paralympic title defence underway with berth to 50m freestyle final

Canadian world-record holder and five-time Paralympic medallist Aurélie Rivard is off to the women's 50m freestyle S10 final at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Rivard, who won gold in the event at Rio 2016, placed second in her heat at 27.74 seconds — more than half a second slower than her world-record time of 27.37 seconds.

The Saint-Jean-Sur-Richelieu, Que., native will attempt to defend her Paralympic title in the final on Wednesday at 6:12 a.m. ET.

Rivard is Canada's most decorated female Paralympian in Tokyo after finding four podium in Rio. But she enters Tokyo with some questions having not competed in a meet for 18 months due to the pandemic.

"To be honest, just for me, having rivals next to me is a bonus and a good thing, because I haven't had any for almost two years," she told the Canadian Press ahead of Tokyo 2020.

WATCH | 5 Canadian Paralympians you should know:

5 Canadian Paralympians to watch in Tokyo

The 25-year-old was Canada's closing ceremony flag-bearer at Rio 2016. She'll also race the 100m freestyle, 400m freestyle 100m backstroke and 200m individual medley in Tokyo.

Meanwhile, Shelby Newkirk of Saskatoon missed out on the women's S6 50m butterfly final by three one-hundredths of a second. Her time of 35.50 seconds was sixth in her heat and ninth overall. The top eight reach the medal race.

Newkirk, 25, will also hop in the pool for the 100m freestyle and 100m backstroke in Tokyo.

Canada's youngest Paralympian, 17-year-old Nicholas Bennett, failed to advance out of qualifying in the men's S14 100-metre butterfly. The Parksville, B.C., native placed seventh in his heat in 58.38 seconds.

Bennett, who won four medals at the 2019 Parapan Am Games including three gold, will also race the 100m breaststroke, 200m freestyle and 200m individual medley in Tokyo.

Canadian Angela Marina, swimming in the women's S14 100m butterfly, also missed the final after her time of 1:12 to finish fifth in her heat.

Fellow Canadian Alec Elliott won't swim for a men's S10 50m freestyle medal after also placing fifth in his heat at 25.22 seconds.

COMING UP | Tokyo Paralympics late night:

Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on CBC: Late Night

Canadian wheelchair fencers eliminated

A trio of Canadian wheelchair fencers failed to advance past group play in the sabre event.

Pierre Mainville, Matthieu Hebert and Ryan Rousell combined to win just one of 13 bouts in preliminary action, missing out on eight quarter-final spots available in each of the three categories in which the sport is contested. Mainville was competing in Category B, with Hebert and Rousell in Category A,

Mainville, 48 of St-Colomban, Que., was partaking in his fourth consecutive Paralympics and looking to win his first medal. His best finish remains seventh place.

WATCH | Gagné leads Canada into opening ceremony:

Priscilla Gagné leads Canada into Paralympic Games' opening ceremony

Hebert, the 53-year-old Beauharnois, Que., suffered the same preliminary-round exit at his Paralympic debut in 2016.

Saskatoon's Rousell, 24, made his Games debut in Tokyo.

Canadian wheelchair fencer Sylvie Morel, 64, was set to make her return to the Paralympics for the first time since 2012 later Wednesday in Japan. Morel also competed in 2000. She'll suit up in the women's individual sabre Category A event.

Morel is Canada's oldest athlete at Tokyo 2020.