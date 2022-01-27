Gold medallists Forrest, Ideson head up Canada's Paralympic wheelchair curling rink

Hoping to restore its place atop the wheelchair curling podium, Canada's five-person rink headed to the Beijing Paralympics was announced on Thursday.

The team will be skipped by Mark Ideson, who helped Canada win gold at Sochi 2014 before falling to bronze as skip at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.

Ideson, the 45-year-old from London, Ont., recently led Canada to a fifth-place finish at the 2021 world championships.

"Having the opportunity to wear the Maple Leaf again is amazing," he said. "That's really what it's about, opportunity. Opportunity for athletes living with disabilities to represent their country in their chosen sport, and to be seen and witnessed as athletes striving for their dreams to sing their anthem atop the podium."

He'll be joined by fellow Paralympic returnees Ina Forrest, 59, and Dennis Thiessen, 54. Each competed in the previous two Paralympics, with Forrest also taking gold at Vancouver 2010.

"Being at the Paralympics means being part of the whole Team Canada, meeting other Canadian athletes and cheering them on. Every experience is different, but each is utterly amazing," Forrest said.

Jon Thurston, 37, and Collinda Joseph, 56, round out the team as Paralympic rookies. Both have competed at three world championships for Canada. Thurston will throw last rocks in Beijing.

"This is a dream come true. It's a goal that I have been working on for a long time now. It's such an honour to be able to represent Canada at the highest level," Thurston said.

Head coach Mick Lizmore will also make his Paralympic debut after taking over the role in 2020.

Canada has captured a medal in ever Paralympic wheelchair competition since the sport's debut in 2006, including three gold and one bronze.

The Beijing tournament runs from March 5 through March 12.

Full team