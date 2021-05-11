Skip to Main Content

Paralympics

Paralympics

7 swimmers provisionally nominated for Canada's Paralympic team

Swimming Canada has provisionally nominated seven athletes for Canada's Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games team.

2 female and 2 male positions remain open

The Canadian Press ·
Canadian Morgan Bird, picture celebrating a gold medal at the 2015 Parapan Am Games in Toronto, will be making her third trip to the Paralympics. (Nathan Denette/Canadian Press)

Swimming Canada has provisionally nominated seven athletes for Canada's Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games team.

The organization said in a release Tuesday that it would add Camille Berube (Gatineau, Que.), Morgan Bird (Calgary), Danielle Dorris (Moncton, N.B.), Sabrina Duchesne (St-Augustin, Que.). Nikita Ens (Meadow Lake, Sask.), Abi Tripp (Kingston, Ont.) and Zach Zona (Waterford, Ont.) to the team.

All seven swimmers participated in a final at the 2019 World Para Swimming Championships in London.

The decision to provisionally nominate the athletes was made after the Paralympic Swimming Trials, originally scheduled for May 24-28 in Toronto, were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Swimming Canada said the two female and two male positions remaining on the team would be filled by reviewing training logs and data, as well as a video-recorded time trial performance, from eligible swimmers.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now