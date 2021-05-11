7 swimmers provisionally nominated for Canada's Paralympic team

Swimming Canada has provisionally nominated seven athletes for Canada's Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games team.

The organization said in a release Tuesday that it would add Camille Berube (Gatineau, Que.), Morgan Bird (Calgary), Danielle Dorris (Moncton, N.B.), Sabrina Duchesne (St-Augustin, Que.). Nikita Ens (Meadow Lake, Sask.), Abi Tripp (Kingston, Ont.) and Zach Zona (Waterford, Ont.) to the team.

All seven swimmers participated in a final at the 2019 World Para Swimming Championships in London.

The decision to provisionally nominate the athletes was made after the Paralympic Swimming Trials, originally scheduled for May 24-28 in Toronto, were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Swimming Canada said the two female and two male positions remaining on the team would be filled by reviewing training logs and data, as well as a video-recorded time trial performance, from eligible swimmers.