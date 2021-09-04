Canada's Nate Riech blasts to gold in men's T38 1,500-metre final

Canada's Paralympics are nearly over, but one runner is ensuring the country does so in style.

Nate Riech, native of Victoria, B.C., has raced to a gold medal in his Paralympic debut.

The 26-year-old reigning world champion and world record holder put down a time of three minutes 58.92 seconds in the men's T38 1,500-metre final. The time set a new T38 Paralympic record in th distance.

Riech's gold raises Canada's medal count to 21 total, including now five gold medals.

RIECH DOMI-NATE-S 🇨🇦<br><br>Victoria's Nate Riech claims GOLD in the 1,500m T38 with a time of 3:58.92—a new Paralympic record <br><br>Fellow Canadian Liam Stanley finished 5th <a href="https://t.co/codghJzSzP">pic.twitter.com/codghJzSzP</a> —@cbcsports

Fellow Canadian Liam Stanely, a T37 athlete — competing with a higher degree of disability in comparison to athletes of T38 classification or higher — also participated in the race and finished fifth with a time of four minutes 06.95 seconds.

Despite missing the podium, the 21-year-old, who also hails from Victoria, set a Paralympic record for the T37 classification in the distance.