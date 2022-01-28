Athletes named to Canada's Beijing Paralympic team

Here is the list of Canadians who have been nominated by their respective national sports organizations to compete at the Beijing Paralympics.

Para Nordic

Women

Lyne-Marie Bilodeau — Sherbrooke, Que.

— Sherbrooke, Que. Brittany Hudak — Prince Albert, Sask.

— Prince Albert, Sask. Christina Picton — Fonthill, Ont.

— Fonthill, Ont. Emily Young — Kelowna, B.C.

— Kelowna, B.C. Natalie Wilkie — Salmon Arm, B.C.

Men

Mark Arendz — Hartsville, P.E.I.

— Hartsville, P.E.I. Collin Cameron — Bracebridge, Ont.

— Bracebridge, Ont. Ethan Hess — Pemberton, B.C.

— Pemberton, B.C. Russell Kennedy * — Canmore, Alta.

* — Canmore, Alta. Brian McKeever — Canmore, Alta.

— Canmore, Alta. Graham Nishikawa* — Whitehorse, Y.T.

— Whitehorse, Y.T. Derek Zaplotinsky — Smoky Lake, Alta.

*Pending International Paralympic Committee approval

Wheelchair Curling

Women

Ina Forrest — Spallumcheen, B.C.

— Spallumcheen, B.C. Collinda Joseph — Ottawa

Men