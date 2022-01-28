Athletes named to Canada's Beijing Paralympic team
The list of Canadians who have been nominated by their respective national sports organizations to compete at the 2022 Winter Paralympics in Beijing.
2022 Winter Paralympics are scheduled to begin on Friday, March 4
Para Nordic
Women
- Lyne-Marie Bilodeau — Sherbrooke, Que.
- Brittany Hudak — Prince Albert, Sask.
- Christina Picton — Fonthill, Ont.
- Emily Young — Kelowna, B.C.
- Natalie Wilkie — Salmon Arm, B.C.
Men
- Mark Arendz — Hartsville, P.E.I.
- Collin Cameron — Bracebridge, Ont.
- Ethan Hess — Pemberton, B.C.
- Russell Kennedy* — Canmore, Alta.
- Brian McKeever — Canmore, Alta.
- Graham Nishikawa* — Whitehorse, Y.T.
- Derek Zaplotinsky — Smoky Lake, Alta.
*Pending International Paralympic Committee approval
Wheelchair Curling
Women
- Ina Forrest — Spallumcheen, B.C.
- Collinda Joseph — Ottawa
Men
- Mark Ideson — London, Ont.
- Dennis Thiessen — Crystal City, Man.
- Jon Thurston — Dunsford, Ont.
