Paralympic wake-up call: Canada captures 7th silver on day of emotional wins, losses

Canada's Danielle Dorris had won her first-ever Paralympic medal — the seventh silver captured by the country at the Tokyo Paralympic Games and the 12th medal for Canada overall.

The 18-year-old sliced through the water, showing from the get-go that she'd be the one to beat. While an American caught her just at the finish, the Moncton, N.B., swimmer finished in an impressive one minute 21.91 seconds to land on the podium.

And she wasn't the lone Canadian in the water. Camille Bérubé, who placed fifth, gave her a big hug across the lane rope to celebrate their accomplishments.

Here's what else you may have missed on Monday:

Wheelchair basketball men keep hope alive

The Canadian men's wheelchair basketball team has been fighting fiercely to move on to the tournament's knockout stages in Tokyo.

Improving with each game, Canada finally booked its ticket with a resounding 63-52 win over Colombia on Monday.

Although they started round-robin play with three consecutive losses, the team — remaining composed, focused and driven — is quarter-finals bound.

Goalball team puts heart on court, but comes up short

Despite the training and hard work of athletes, it wasn't all good news for Canada on Day 6.

The Canadian women's goalball team played a gritty match against China, but couldn't get the win to stay in the tournament, falling 4-2.

The women's love for the game was clear as they gained momentum in the second half of their match, nearly staging a comeback in a fight to the finish.

It was heartbreak on the court, though the women demonstrated a competitive spirit in their battle.

Women making history

Avani Lekhara became the first woman to ever win a gold medal for India at the Paralympics. It's also the first medal in Para shooting for the country.

The 19-year-old equalled a world record with her total of 249.6 points in the women's SH1 10-metre air rifle competition. Lekhara said she felt "on top of the world."

"I'm so happy I could be the one to contribute it. Hopefully there's a lot of medals more to come," she said.

Francisca Mardones Sepulveda also became the first woman to earn a Paralympic medal for Chile with her gold in F54 shot put.

Three hours later, archer Mariana Zuniga Varela, also of Chile, won a silver in the women's individual compound. She was one point away from gold.

"It'd be an indescribable feeling if I was able to inspire other people. Archery is a sport that almost nobody practises in Chile; it's not on the media, it's practically hidden from the public," she said.

"Now is the time for us to say, 'we exist, and we're achieving great things.'"

Sri Lanka's 1st gold medal

Meanwhile, Dinesh Priyan Herath Mudiyanselage of Sri Lanka secured his country's first-ever gold medal. The competitor set a world record in F46 javelin, throwing a distance of 67.79 metres.

Here's a look at his and other Tokyo events:

