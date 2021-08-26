Paralympic wake-up call: Canada's medal party continues with silver surge in Tokyo
Here's what you may have missed on Day 2 of the Tokyo Paralympic Games
Canadian Paralympians are showing their medal-winning ways in Tokyo as they delivered powerful performances to land on the podium on the second day of competition.
Nicolas-Guy Turbide secured the second swimming medal of the Games for Canada, racing to silver at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on Thursday.
The 24-year-old from Quebec City had a successful time of 59.70 seconds in the men's S13 100-metre backstroke final. It was an upgrade for Turbide, who had won the bronze in Rio 2016.
Turbide was among four Canadians who competed in swimming finals, along with Katarina Roxon, James Leroux and Matthew Cabraja.
WATCH | Canada's Turbide collects silver in men's S13 100m backstroke:
Here's a quick look at more of what you might have missed on Thursday in Tokyo:
A silver at the velodrome
Canada continued to turn out the magic at the Izu Velodrome in Japan, winning yet another medal.
The 46-year-old of Powell River, B.C., competed in the gold-medal race against Mikhail Astashov of the Russian Paralympic Committee, who closed in on the Canadian and overtook him on the track. Astashov had set a world record en route to the final.
The achievement is Chernove's fourth Paralympic medal.
WATCH | Canada's Tristen Chernove earns silver:
A pair of Canadian losses
Despite the momentum carrying through into the second day of competition in Tokyo, two Canadian teams weren't able to overcome their opponents in preliminary-round play on Thursday.
The Canadian men's wheelchair basketball team got its tournament start, hoping to transform the story after an 11th-place finish in Rio 2016. Superstar Patrick Anderson returned to competition at 42 years old, but the team still fell to Spain in a hard 78-41 loss.
And in wheelchair rugby, Canada remains winless after recording its second loss in Tokyo in a close game against its American rivals. The team lost 58-54 to the undefeated United States.
Japan wins 1st gold medal
The host nation of Japan won its first gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympic Games on Thursday.
It came in the pool through swimmer Suzuki Takayuki, who earned the honour after a stellar performance. The Japanese athlete raced to the finish in a time of one minute, 21.58 seconds in the men's S4 100-metre freestyle.
His time also broke the Paralympic record in the event.
Assorted competition
Nine different sports were underway in Japan on Thursday, with athletes competing in table tennis, powerlifting, and more.
Here are some views from the Games:
