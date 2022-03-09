Paralympic wake-up call: McKeever, Wilkie push late for Para cross-country gold medals

Two Canadian athletes of distinct generations came from behind to strike gold at the Beijing Paralympics on Wednesday.

42-year-old five-time Paralympian Brian McKeever captured the 15th Paralympic title of his decorated career with a men's visually impaired cross-country skiing sprint win.

Shortly before that, two-time Paralympian Natalie Wilkie, who is half McKeever's age, won the women's standing Para cross-country skiing sprint event for her fifth career medal.

Both athletes had to push late in their races to collect Canada's sixth and seventh top prizes in Beijing.

McKeever, of Canmore, Alta., overtook American Jake Adicoff, 26, to finish less than a second ahead of him with a time of three minutes 19.5 seconds.

It was the 19th overall medal claimed by the legendary Paralympian, who's set to retire after these Games. In Beijing, McKeever also won the men's visually impaired 20-kilometre cross-country race on Monday.

Wilkie displayed a similar fortitude in her event.

The Salmon Arm, B.C., native was able to cut through the big lead Vilde Nilsen of Norway established early in the race to pass her in the final metres for a time of four minutes 5.1 seconds, 3 seconds faster than silver medallist Nilsen.

It was the 21-year-old's second gold medal in Beijing, following a women's standing 15km cross-country skiing title on Monday. In PyeongChang 2018, Wilkie captured a medal of each colour as Team Canada's youngest Paralympian.

On a sportsmanship note, both McKeever and Wilkie made sure to compliment the silver medallist in their races.

Here's more of what you missed on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning in the Beijing Paralympics:

Canada's Cameron adds bronze

Make that three Canadians who claimed a second medal in Beijing on Wednesday.

Collin Cameron, of Bracebridge, Ont., skied to a men's sitting sprint Para cross-country skiing event bronze medal. The 33-year-old finished with a time of two minutes 46.3 seconds, behind the Chinese duo of Zheng Peng and Mao Zhongwu.

It was Cameron's second of these Games following a third-place performance in the men's 18km sitting cross-country race on Sunday.

Pivotal victory in wheelchair curling

The yellow alert is now off for Canada's wheelchair curling team.

The squad, led by skip Mark Ideson and third Ina Forrest, was able to break away from a three match skid with a 6-3 victory over Great Britain.

Getting back in the win column means Canada is now tied for third with Slovakia, sharing a 5-3 round robin campaign. Only China and Sweden (6-2) have a better record.

The Canadians have their final preliminary round matches to play on Wednesday (Estonia at 6:30 a.m. ET, Norway at 8:30 p.m. ET). If they are able to hold on to a top-four spot, they'll advance to the semifinals.

Ukrainian Paralympian pulls out of Games

Team Ukraine has collected 19 medals at the Beijing Paralympics so far, giving residents of the country something to celebrate amid Russia's ongoing military invasion.

But on Tuesday night, Ukrainian athlete Anastasiia Laletina pulled out of the Beijing Paralympics after her father, who serves in Ukraine's military, was captured by Russian forces.

Ukraine's Anastasiia Laletina pulled out of the women's sitting middle distance event on Tuesday at the Beijing Paralympics. (Issei Kato/Reuters)

Laletina will remain with her teammates in China until the end of the Games, when Ukrainian Paralympians will fly to Poland.

