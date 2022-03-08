Paralympic wake-up call: Mark Arendz collects Canada's 5th gold medal

Mark Arendz's stepped on a Beijing Paralympics podium once again on Tuesday — this time on top of it.

The Hartsville, P.E.I., native won the men's standing 10-kilometre biathlon event to claim his second medal in the Chinese capital following a bronze in the men's standing Para biathlon 6km sprint race on Day 1.

Arendz, 32, captured his tenth Paralympic medal (two gold, three silver and five bronze) over three Winter Games just one day after his streak of seven podiums in a row came to an end. On Monday, he placed fourth in the standing 20km classical technique cross-country event.

The Canadian's time of 31 minutes 45.2 seconds was 32.8 seconds faster than silver medallist Grygorii Vovchynskyi of Ukraine. Arendz was the only competitor in the 13-man field to shoot clean in the event.

Arendz's latest honour brings Team Canada's gold total to five and the overall medal count to 13 after four days of competition in Beijing. The country shows up third in the medal standings behind China (eight gold, 27 overall), and Ukraine (six gold, 17 overall).

Here's more of what you missed on Monday night and Tuesday morning in the Beijing Paralympics:

Para ice hockey team recovers in style

After a stunning 5-0 defeat to the U.S. on Saturday, Canada's men's Para ice hockey squad bounced back with a commanding 6-0 win over South Korea on Tuesday.

James Dunn posted a hat-trick in the shutout victory, with Liam Hickey, five-time Paralympian Billy Bridges and captain Tyler McGregor also finding the net. Canada limited South Korea to only four shots on target.

Canada (1-1) finished the group in second place, behind the U.S. (2-0). Both squads have clinched semifinal spots, while South Korea (0-2) will advance to the quarter-finals. Had it not been banned by the International Paralympic Committee, the Russian Paralympic Committee would have been the fourth team in Group A.

The semifinals are set for Friday. Group B, which features China, Czech Republic, Italy and Slovakia, will resume action later on Tuesday to determine the other three quarter-final berths and the knockout matchups.

Canada drops 2nd straight in wheelchair curling

After a 4-0 start with wins over defending champion China, the U.S., Latvia and Switzerland, Canada's wheelchair curling squad dropped its second match in a row with a 9-4 defeat to South Korea on Tuesday.

The Canadian squad only got on the board in the fifth end to cut the South Korean lead in half and make it 4-2, but a four-point sixth-end by the opposition proved too much to overcome.

Next up for Canada in round-robin play is Slovakia on Tuesday at 6:35 a.m. ET, before facing Great Britain on Wednesday at 1.30 a.m. ET.

Ukraine claims 2 more podium sweeps

Amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, athletes from the latter country continue to shine in Beijing.

Team Ukraine earned two podium sweeps on Tuesday, capturing all medals available in the men's visually impaired middle distance Para biathlon race and in the women's standing middle distance Para nordic skiing event.

Vitaliy Lukyanenko, Anatolii Kovalevskyi and Dymtro Suiarko took gold, silver and bronze, respectively, in the men's race. Stunningly, the fourth- and fifth-placed athletes, Iaroslav Reshetynskyi and Oleksandr Kazik, were also Ukrainian.

Team Ukraine's Vitaliy Lukyanenko, Anatolii Kovalevskyi and Dymtro Suiarko took gold, silver and bronze, respectively, in the men's visually impaired middle distance Para biathlon race on Tuesday. (Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Lukyanenko, 43, is the most successful men's Para biathlon athlete of all time, with eight gold medals, one silver and one bronze. He also has two silver and two bronze medals in Para cross-country skiing events.

In the women's race, Iryna Bui took gold as teammates Oleksandra Kononova and Liudmyla Liashenko earned silver and bronze, respectively.

On Day 1, the Para biathlon 6km sprint vision impaired race was all about Ukraine as well, with Lukyanenko, Kazik and Suiarko claiming gold, silver and bronze, in that order.

Here's a quick look at other Day 4 events in Beijing:

Canada's Brittany Hudak, who struck bronze in the women's visually impaired 15km cross-country skiing race on Monday, finished sixth in the women's standing 10km Para biathlon race on Tuesday. Fellow Canadian Emily Young was eighth. (Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Canada's Christina Picton, seen above, crossed the finish line in eighth place in the women's sitting 10km biathlon race on Tuesday. In the men's competition, fellow Canadian Derek Zaplotinsky was also eighth. (Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)