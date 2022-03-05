Paralympic wake-up call: Canada kickstarts Beijing Games with a medal of each colour

Canadian athletes wasted no time getting their hands on medals, collecting honours of all colours on Day one of competition at the Beijing 2022 Paralympics between Friday evening and Saturday morning.

Alpine skier Mollie Jepsen of West Vancouver, B.C., secured Canada's first gold medal by completing the women's standing downhill in one minute 21.75 seconds.

The 22-year-old capitalized on eight-time Paralympic gold medallist Marie Bochet of France not finishing the race, having lost one of her skis seconds into the event.

It was the dream start for Jepsen's second Paralympics, having claimed one gold, one silver and two bronze in PyeongChang 2018. Months after those Games, she was diagnosed with Crohn's disease, making a full recovery since.

Two other decorated Canadian Paralympians made sure it wouldn't end with Jepsen's gold.

Mac Marcoux of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., collected his sixth medal over now three Games with a silver on the men's visually impaired downhill race.

The 22-year-old, who won the same event at PyeongChang 2018, posted a time of one minute 13.81 seconds in his first race in over two years.

The long break was caused by injuries and pandemic-related cancellations.

Shortly after, Mark Arendz struck bronze in the men's Para biathlon 6-kilometre sprint standing event for his ninth overall Paralympic medal.

The 32-year-old Hartsville, P.E.I., native overcame two shooting penalties to finish with a time of 18 minutes 8 seconds.

Arendz kept his Paralympic momentum going from four years ago, having captured a medal in every event he competed in at PyeongChang 2018.

Here's more of what you missed on Saturday:

Different moods in team sports openers

Canada's men's Para ice hockey team is coming into Beijing 2022 with hopes of reclaiming a gold medal for the first time in 16 years. But a shocking 5-0 defeat to rivals U.S. surely wasn't in their plans to start the Paralympic tournament, in a rematch of the 2018 gold-medal game.

The Canadian squad is guaranteed a place in the knockout stage regardless of its final position in the three-team group that also features South Korea. Finishing in the top two would lead Canada straight to the semifinals while a third-place seed would mean a spot in the quarter-finals.

Canada lost 5-0 to the U.S. in Para ice hockey preliminary round action on Saturday. (Wang He/Getty Images)

Canada will next face South Korea on Tuesday at 12:05 a.m. ET.

The Russian Olympic Committee, banned from the Beijing 2022 Paralympics along with Team Belarus, would have also been a part of group A as the fourth team.

Italy, Slovakia, Czech Republic and China will battle for three quarter-final berths in group B.

Victorious start in wheelchair curling

In other team sport action, Canada's wheelchair curling team left the ice on a higher note after edging China 7-3.

Canadian co-flag-bearer Ina Forrest, Mark Ideson, Dennis Thiessen and Jon Thurston returner to the ice on Saturday at 6:30 a.m. ET to play Switzerland for the second of 10 round-robin games.

At PyeongChang 2018, Canada finished second in round robin play with a 9-2 record before losing 3-2 to China in a semifinal. The Canadian team bounced back to claim bronze with a 5-3 win over South Korea.

Ukraine sends message with 1st gold

Ukraine's Grygorii Vovchynskyi delivered a very important message after claiming gold in the same event in which Canada's Arendz captured the bronze. It was Ukraine's first time topping the podium at these Games.

'Please stop war in Ukraine,' he said after winning the men's Para biathlon 6km sprint standing event.

The country, days into a military invasion launched by Russian president Vladimir Putin, also had something to celebrate in the Para biathlon 6km sprint vision impaired race.

Vitali Lukianenko, Oleksandr Kazik and Dmytro Suiarko made it a stunning Ukrainian sweep, winning gold, silver and bronze, respectively.

Oleksandr Kazik, Vitalii Lukianenko and Dmytro Suiarko of Team Ukraine, along with their guides, swept the podium in the men's sprint vision-impaired Para biathlon on Saturday in Beijing. (Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

Slovakia captures 1st gold medal

Henrieta Farkasova of Slovakia collected the first Beijing 2022 Paralympic Games gold medal with a time of one minute 19.50 seconds in the visually impaired downhill.

Slovakia's Henrieta Farkasova claimed the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Games' first gold medal during the women's downhill vision impaired event on Saturday. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Farkasova added a 10th gold medal to her impressive Paralympic career haul that also features two silver and a bronze.

