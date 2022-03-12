Paralympic wake-up call: McKeever races to 16th career gold, Wilkie returns to podium
Here's what you may have missed on Day 8 of the Beijing Paralympic Games
Brian McKeever ended his final individual Paralympic event in a spot he became very familiar with over six winter Games: the top of the podium.
The 42-year-old retiring great claimed the men's visually impaired middle-distance cross-country title on Saturday to add a 16th Paralympic gold to his stellar resume.
And he did it in style, posting a time of 33 minutes 6.6 seconds to finish 52.5 seconds ahead of silver medallist Zebastian Modin of Sweden.
Since the Salt Lake City Games in 2002, McKeever has captured 20 medals — becoming Canada's most decorated Winter Paralympian.
Now, the Canmore, Alta., native is also the male athlete with the most titles in Paralympic Games history, tied with German Para alpine skier Gerd Schoenfelder, who last competed in Vancouver 2010.
On Sunday at 10:55 p.m ET, McKeever has the opportunity to steer clear of Schoenfelder in the open 4x2.5-kilometre Para cross-country skiing team relay race.
"After 20 years of doing this, it's an honour to be a part of the Paralympics," McKeever said, when asked about the possibility in a post-event interview.
In Beijing, McKeever has also won gold medals in the men's visually impaired sprint race and middle distance Para cross-country events.
His latest title was Canada's eighth gold medal in Beijing. Canadian athletes have also earned five silver and 10 bronze for a total of 23, putting the country in third in the medal table behind China (58 overall) and Ukraine (28 overall).
Here's more of what you missed on Friday night and Saturday morning in the Beijing Paralympics:
Wilkie grabs silver for 3rd medal in Beijing
Natalie Wilkie was the other Canadian athlete to make it to the podium on Day 8.
The Salmon Arm, B.C., native overcame a fall in the final part of the women's standing 10km cross-country race to earn silver with a time of 41:45.3 seconds.
Fellow Canadians Brittany Hudak and Emily Young finished seventh and 11th, respectively. Ukraine's Oleksandra Kononova won the event, capturing her first Paralympic gold medal in the sport since Vancouver 2010.
Wilkie, a 21-year-old two-time Paralympian, now has three medals in each of the Games she competed in.
At PyeongChang 2018, she captured a full set with a medal of each colour. In Beijing, Wilkie previously won the women's standing 15km and the 1.5km sprint events for her second and third career gold medals.
Just missed the podium
Two athletes almost made it a 3-medal night for Canada.
Bracebridge, Ont., native Collin Cameron, 33, crossed the line fourth in the men's sitting 10km cross-country event, 5.3 seconds behind bronze medallist Giuseppe Romele of Italy.
Classy moves by Collin Cameron 👏<br><br>The Canadian congratulates Italy's Giuseppe Romele after the Italian just beats his time in the men's sitting middle distance cross-country event <a href="https://t.co/L3lyceIqEY">pic.twitter.com/L3lyceIqEY</a>—@cbcsports
In the women's Para alpine standing slalom race, 21-year-old Michaela Gosselin, of Collingwood, Ont., also came fourth, 6.37 shy of a podium finish.
China defends wheelchair curling title
China is the back-to-back Paralympic wheelchair curling champion.
The home curlers downed Sweden 8-3 to defend their PyeongChang 2018 gold medal a day after ousting eventual bronze medallists Canada in the semifinals.
The Chinese squad started the tournament on a low, suffering losses to Canada and Sweden before turning amassing 10 consecutive wins — including playoff victories over the same teams that were able to edge them in round robin play.
Good boy
Carina Edlinger of Austria knew exactly who to celebrate with after claiming her first Paralympic gold medal.
The 23-year-old two-time Paralympian won the women's visually impaired Para cross-country skiing sprint race on Day 8, sharing a moment with her guide dog, Riley, after topping the podium.
Edlinger won two bronze medals at PyeongChang 2018.
Here's a quick look at other Day 8 events in Beijing:
