Paralympic wake-up call: Canada grabs 4 medals, secures another in Para ice hockey

Four Canadian athletes added more hardware to the country's Beijing Paralympics medal haul between Thursday night and early Friday morning.

Mollie Jepsen, Mark Arendz, Brittany Hudak and Tyler Turner returned to the podium to push Team Canada's medal count to 20.

And another prize is already secured, as the Canadian men's Para ice hockey team breezed past South Korea 11-0 to qualify for the tournament's final.

Para alpine skier Jepsen, 22, finished second in the the women's standing giant slalom with a time of two minutes 0.95 seconds to improve on her PyeongChang 2018 bronze in the same event.

The West Vancouver, B.C., native posted the third best time in the first run, moving into the top position after finishing her second attempt with only two other skiers to go.

When Sweden's Ebba Aarsjoe crashed out on her second run, Jepsen's worst-case-scenario improved from bronze to silver. And that's what ended up happening after Zhang Mengqiu of China posted the best time in the second run — just as she did in her first go — to strike gold.

It was Jepsen who captured Canada's first Beijing Paralympics gold medal last Friday, in the women's standing downhill event.

WATCH l Canada's Jepsen captures 2nd medal at Beijing 2022:

Canada's Mollie Jepsen captures giant slalom silver for her 2nd medal at Beijing 2022 Duration 2:55 Mollie Jepsen from West Vancouver, B.C., skies to second place in the women's standing giant slalom at the Beijing Paralympics with a combined time of two minutes 0.95 seconds. 2:55

Hartsville, P.E.I., native Arendz added to his medal collection with a men's standing 12.5-kilometre biathlon silver.

The 32-year-old's time of 40:13 was enough for him to add an 11th career medal over four Paralympic Games.

Arendz went six for six in medals at PyeongChang 2018, setting a Canadian record for most medals in a single Winter Paralympics.

He now has a medal of each colour in Beijing after capturing the men's 6km standing biathlon sprint bronze last Friday and winning the men's standing 10km biathlon event on Tuesday.

WATCH l Canada's Arendz completes Beijing Paralympics set with a silver medal:

Canada's Mark Arendz completes the Beijing Paralympics set with a silver medal Duration 5:31 The 32-year-old from Hartsville, P.E.I., secured second place in the men's standing 12.5-kilometre event, giving him a medal of every colour at the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Games. 5:31

Read more about Jepsen's and Arendz's silver medals.

Here's more of what you missed on Thursday night and Friday morning in the Beijing Paralympics:

More familiar faces

Hudak was another Canadian to find her way back to a podium in Beijing.

In the women's 12.5km standing biathlon event, the 28-year-old posted a time of 1:41.4 to defend her PyeongChang 2018 bronze.

On Monday, the Prince Albert, Sask., native also finished third in the 15km cross-country event.

WATCH l Hudak collects 3rd bronze of Paralympic career:

Brittany Hudak claims her 2nd bronze medal at Beijing Paralympics Duration 2:00 Brittany Hudak from Prince Albert, Sask., finishes third in the women's 12.5km standing biathlon and captures her second bronze medal at Beijing 2022. 2:00

Campbell River, B.C, native Turner handed Canada its first-ever Para snowboarding gold medal on Sunday, cruising to victory in his favourite event, the snowboard cross, in the SB-LL1 category.

In the men's banked slalom SB-LL1 event on Friday, it was all about having fun — but he also ended up on the podium, as his time of 1:14.00 was good enough for bronze.

"I kept saying, I'll just do my best and wherever that lands me [is fine]," said the 33-year-old. "I never in a million years thought it'd land me here in third. I'm a little speechless."

WATCH l Canada's Turner boards to banked slalom bronze:

Canada's Tyler Turner boards to bronze Duration 2:05 Tyler Turner, of Campbell River, B.C., won bronze in the men's banked slalom SB-LL1 event for his second medal of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Games, following his gold medal in the men's snowboard cross SB-LL1 event earlier in the week. 2:05

Read more about Hudak's and Turner's bronze medals.

Para ice hockey to play for gold

Canada's men's Para ice hockey team earned a chance to play for its first gold medal in 16 years on Saturday at 10:50 p.m ET.

To get there, the Canadians routed South Korea 11-0 in a semifinal match on Friday, propelled by captain Tyler McGregor's four goals and a Billy Bridges hat trick.

Canada will likely meet the U.S. in the gold-medal game in a much awaited rematch. The Americans, who have captured all three Paralympic titles since Canada last claimed it in Turin 2006, will play China in the other semifinal at 6:50 a.m. ET on Friday.

In preliminary round play, Canada was defeated by the U.S. 5-0 in the opening game before taking a commanding 6-0 win over the South Koreans.

The group's fourth team would have been the Russian Paralympic Committee, banned from competing in Beijing one day before the opening ceremony.

In PyeongChang 2018, Canada was leading 1-0 until the Americans tied it up with only 38 seconds remaining in regulation. An overtime goal by the U.S. meant the Canadians would have to wait four more years for their chance to be on top of the podium.

Read more about Canada's men's Para ice hockey team's semifinal win.

WATCH l Captain McGregor scores 4 goals to lead Canada to gold-medal game:

Captain Tyler McGregor scores 4 goals to lead Canada to the gold medal game Duration 2:23 Tyler McGregor scored four goals as Canada hammered South Korea 11-0 in the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Games Para ice hockey semifinals. 2:23

Canada's wheelchair curling team to defend bronze

The Canadian wheelchair curling squad started its Beijing Paralympics run by defeating reigning champions China.

After finishing round robin play as the fourth seed with a 7-3 record, Canada met the 1st-seeded Chinese team in a semifinal on Friday. But this time the home curlers were the ones celebrating at the end after taking a 9-5 win.

Canada was never able to take the lead, struggling to mount a response to China's three-point third and fifth ends.

Next up, skip Mark Ideson, fourth Jon Thurston, third Ina Forrest, second Dennis Thiessen and alternate Collinda Joseph will defend Canada's PyeongChang 2018 bronze medal against Slovakia, who lost 6-4 to Sweden in the other semifinal.

The bronze medal match is set for Friday at 6:30 a.m. ET.

Read more about Canada's wheelchair curling team's semifinal loss to China.

WATCH | Canada falls to reigning champions China in wheelchair curling semifinal:

Canada to play for bronze after wheelchair curling semifinal loss to China Duration 3:05 Canada fell 9-5 to China in the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Games wheelchair curling semifinals. 3:05

Here's a quick look at other Day 7 events in Beijing:

China's Liu Mengtao captured the men's sitting Para biathlon gold medal to add to the home country's leading campaign at the Beijing Paralympcs. After Day 7 action, China has won 47 medals (14 gold, 14 silver and 19 bronze). (Fred Lee/Getty Images)

Ukrainian athletes continue to shine at the Beijing Paralympics. Above, Oksana Shyshkova celebrates her women's visually impaired Para biathlon win with guide Andriy Marchenko. Team Ukraine shows up second in the medal table with 25 medals (9 gold, 10 silver and 6 bronze). (Fred Lee/Getty Images)