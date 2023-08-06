Canada's Routliffe claims 4th medal of 2023 Para swimming worlds with 100m freestyle bronze

Tess Routliffe capped off a fantastic individual performance at the 2023 Para swimming world championships in Manchester, England, on Sunday with a bronze medal in the women's 100-metre freestyle S7 final for her fourth medal of the competition.

The Caledon, Ont., native collected a medal every other day at the week-long meet, striking gold in the 200m individual medley SM7 on Monday and in the 100m breaststroke SB7 on Wednesday before adding a silver in the 50m butterfly S7 on Friday.

Routliffe, 24, was able to secure her first medal at a major international competition in the 100m freestyle event since 2015 by edging out Ukraine's Veronika Korzhova for bronze by 0.09 seconds with a time of 1:14.74.

American Morgan Stickney cruised to her second title of the 2023 worlds with a time of 1 minute and 9.29 seconds while Colombia's Sara Vargas Blanco claimed silver at 1:12.15.

Routliffe was last on the podium in the 100m freestyle S7 when she won gold at the 2015 Parapan American Games in Toronto.

Sabrina Duchesne of Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, Que., placed fifth with a time of 1:15.25 for her second top-five finish of the week after the 22-year-old won bronze in the 400m freestyle S7 on Tuesday.

Routliffe trailed both Korzhova and Duchesne after the first 50m, but made up ground on the final leg to earn her place on the podium.

The medal was the 19th of the event for Canada (nine gold, four silver, six bronze), surpassing the nation's total of 18 at the 2022 worlds in Madeira, Portugal.

It's also the highest total for Canada since it won 21 at the 2010 worlds in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

Routliffe has a record of 11 career medal at the world championships (three gold, four silver, four bronze).

Roxon swims to bronze in 100m breaststroke

Katarina Roxon kicked off the final day in Manchester for Canada by winning bronze in the women's 100m breaststroke SB8 final with a time of 1:25.25, 5.24 seconds behind gold medallist Anastasiya Dmytriv Dmytriv of Spain. Ellen Keane of Ireland took silver.

The 30-year-old from Kippens, N.L., won the event at the 2016 Paralympics Games as well as the 2015 Parapan American Games in Toronto.

She has also won silver in the 100m breaststroke at the 2019 worlds in London and won bronze in the event at the 2015 worlds in Glasgow, United Kingdom, and the 2022 worlds in Madeira.

A day after winning her second gold medal of the 2023 worlds, Aurélie Rivard, 27, of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., placed sixth in the women's 100m backstroke S10 final with a time of 1:11.68, bested by 0.04 seconds by fellow Canadian Katie Cosgriffe, who finished fifth.

It was the second top-five finish of the worlds for Cosgriffe of Burlington, Ont., as the 17-year-old placed fourth in the 100m butterfly S10 final on Friday.

Hungary's Bianka Pap cruised to her third gold medal of the competition with a time of 1:07.59, while Lisa Kruger of the Netherlands (1:09.85) and Anaelle Roulet of France (1:10.74) rounded out the podium.

Multiple top-10 finishes for Canada on last day

Alexander Elliot of Kitchener, Ont., placed seventh in the men's 100m backstroke S10 final, which was won by Stefano Raimondi.

The Italian was the only competitor to clock in with under a one-minute time with a 59.40 finish en route to his fifth gold medal of the games.

The 27-year-old Elliot recorded three top-10 finishes in Manchester, placing seventh in the 200m individual medley SM10, and ninth in the 100m butterfly S10.

Saskatoon's Nikita Ens, 34, finished eighth in the women's 100m freestyle S3 final with a time of 2:32.99.

It was a tightly contested race between Spain's Marta Fernandez Infante and the United Kingdom's Ellie Challis, as the three-time Paralympic medallist Infante won gold with a time of 1:38.64, 3.28 seconds ahead of the 19-year-old Challis.

Brazil's Susana Schnarndorf won bronze with a time of 1:58.88.

Later on Sunday, Canada will participate in the mixed 4x100m freestyle relay 34pts final to close out the worlds at 3:15 p.m.

Routliffe and Rivard will combine with Zach Zona, 24, of Simcoe, Ont., and Philippe Vachon, 27, of Blainville, Que., to go for Canada's 20th medal of the meet.

Watch live coverage of the final of competition on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.

