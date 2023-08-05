Canada's Danielle Dorris claims silver in women's 50m freestyle at Para swimming worlds

Danielle Dorris continued to stack medals for Canada at the Para swimming world championships in Manchester, England, on Saturday.

TThe two-time Paralympian from Moncton, N.B., claimed silver in the women's 50-metre freestyle S7 final, finishing with a time of 33.99 seconds, just 0.98 seconds shy of Colombian gold-medal winner Sara Vargas Blanco. Switzerland's Sabine Weber-Treiber took bronze with a time of 34.91.

The 20-year-old had already won three medals at the swimming worlds, collecting two gold medals in the 100m backstroke S7 final on Thursday and 50m butterfly S7 final on Friday, and winning bronze in the 200m individual medley SM7 final on Monday.

Canada has won 16 medals in Manchester (eight gold, four silver and four bronze).

WATCH l Moncton, N.B., native Dorris swims to silver in Manchester:

Canada's Danielle Dorris captures a 4th medal at Para Swimming Worlds Duration 2:52 Danielle Dorris of Moncton N.B., swam to a silver medal in the 50 metre freestyle S7 race, claiming her fourth medal at the Para Swimming World Championships in Manchester.

The 20-year-old got off to a fantastic start, pacing the eight-woman field for the first half of the race. Vargas Blanco caught the Canadian toward the end of the one-length race to win the title.

Later on Saturday, Saskatoon's Nikita Ens, 34, will be participating in the women's 200m freestyle S3 final, while 27-year-old Aurélie Rivard of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., and 21-year-old Arianna Hunsicker of Surrey, B.C., are podium hopefuls in the women's 100m freestyle S10 final.

Live coverage of the Para swimming world championships continues through Sunday on CBCSports.ca, the free CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.

