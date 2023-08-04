Canada's Dorris, Routliffe go 1-2 in butterfly event at Para swimming worlds

Canada boosted its medal total at the Para swimming world championships with a flourish on Friday.

Danielle Dorris won the women's S7 50-metre butterfly event just ahead of fellow Canadian Tess Routliffe, while Nicholas Bennett dominated en route to top spot in the men's SM14 200 individual medley.

Dorris, Routliffe and Bennett now each have two gold medals and one silver, while Bennett at the meet in Manchester, England. Canada's sits at 13 total medals, with eight gold, three silver and two bronze.

Dorris' winning time of 33.98 seconds broke the championship record she set last year.

"Being able to do that I feel very happy," the Moncton, N.B., native said. "I think my ending went well [in today's race]. I think I was able to speed up enough to aid the fact that my start was pretty long... along with my underwaters are always pretty good in my eyes."

WATCH | Dorris, Routliffe top podium:

Danielle Dorris and Tess Routliffe dominate at the Para worlds Duration 2:54 Fredericton, New Brunswick's Danielle Dorris wins her second gold medal and Caledon's Tess Routliffe captures silver in the women's 50 meter butterfly at the 2023 Para Swimming World Championships in Manchester, England.

Routliffe, of Caledon, Ont., touched in a personal-best time of 35.14 seconds, while American Julia Gaffney was just behind in 36.86 for bronze.

"It was really good to have a teammate to race," said Routliffe. "We threw down the best possible race we could tonight and I'm really pleased with it."

Routliffe will next swim in the mixed 4x100 medley relay at 3:32 p.m. ET.

Bennett, 19, set a personal-best time of two minutes 7.98 seconds to win his gold medal nearly three full seconds ahead of silver medallist Rhys Darbey of England (2:10.95).

Ukraine's Dmytro Vanzenko earned bronze at 2:11.41.

WATCH | Bennett claims 2nd gold of meet:

More gold for Canada's Nicholas Bennett at Para Swimming Worlds Duration 4:32 Nicholas Bennett of Parksville B.C., claimed the gold medal in the 200 metre individual medley SM14 with a time of 2:07.98 at the para swimming world championships in Manchester.

Bennett, of Parksville, B.C., was the youngest Canadian at the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021 where he failed to reach a podium, but has quickly risen through the ranks.

On Friday, he threatened the world record of 2:07.50.

"That was just the goal, leave it all in the pool and try to get the world record or as close to is as possible. We did that. Every ounce of energy is just, like, out," Bennett said.

Live coverage of the Para swimming world championships continues through Sunday on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.

