Danielle Dorris captures Canada's 6th gold medal at Para swimming worlds

Canada's Danielle Dorris is a world champion once again.

The Moncton, N.B., native claimed gold in the women's S7 100-metre backstroke on Thursday at the Para swimming world championships in Manchester, England.

Dorris went out in the first half of the race in 38 seconds, eventually touching the wall in one minute 22.02 seconds to earn the win. American Julia Gaffney earned silver at 1:22.26, while Ukraine's Veronika Korzhova scored bronze at 1:23.52.

"That whole thing was so much fun. That first 50 [metres] felt amazing. The second 50 started to hurt, but I could see everybody trying to catch up and I was like, 'No I have it, I need to hold off for a little bit longer.' And I was able to get to that touch and I was able to win so I'm really happy," Dorris said.

WATCH | Dorris claims gold:

Canada's Danielle Dorris strikes gold at Para Swimming World Championships Duration 3:33 Danielle Dorris of Moncton N.B., swam to a gold medal time of 1.22:02 in the 100 metre backstroke S7 category at the world championships in Manchester Thursday.

It's the second medal of the meet for Dorris after the 20-year-old also took bronze in the SM7 200 individual medley. Dorris won her first career world gold medal in 2022 in the S7 50 butterfly, and is also the reigning Paralympic champion in the discipline.

She was the silver medallist in the event at the 2021 Paralympics and 2022 worlds.

Canada now has 10 medals in Manchester, including six gold, two silver and two bronze.

Despite her age, Dorris is hoping to compete at her third Paralympics next summer in Paris. She made her debut at the Games at just 13 years old at Rio 2016.

Live streaming coverage of the event continues through Sunday on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.

Team Canada