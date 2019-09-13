Skip to Main Content
Canada's Tess Routliffe snags bronze at para swimming worlds

Paralympics

Paralympics

Canada's Tess Routliffe snags bronze at para swimming worlds

Canada's Tess Routliffe earned a personal best and a spot on the podium at the world para swimming championships. The 20-year-old swimmer grabbed bronze in the 200-metre individual medley on Friday with a time of two minutes, 58.06 seconds.

20-year-old swims personal best in 200m individual medley to land on podium

CBC Sports ·
Canada's Tess Routliffe, seen above earlier at the para swimming world championships, won bronze in women's 200-metre individual medley SM7 with a personal best time on Friday in London. (Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Canada's Tess Routliffe earned a personal best and a spot on the podium at the world para swimming championships in London on Friday.

The 20-year-old grabbed bronze in the 200-metre individual medley in a time of two minutes, 58.06 seconds.

That race also marked Routliffe's first career medal at worlds. She also owns one Paralympic medal, a silver from the 2016 Games in the same event.

Routliffe, who was born in New Zealand, but competes for Canada, first arrived on the para swimming scene in 2014 as a 16-year-old, where she made six finals and won silver in a backstroke race at the Para PanPac Championships in Pasadena, Calif.

WATCH | Routliffe races personal-best time to grab bronze:

Tess Routliffe made a great comeback to land on the podium in the women's 200m individual medley SM7. 3:03

Canadians Sabrina Duchesne and Camille Berube also competed in the event on Friday, but did not make it onto the podium.

The championships, which also serve as the first qualifying opportunity for Tokyo 2020, run through Sunday at the London Aquatics Centre. Finals will be streamed daily beginning at 1 p.m. ET on CBCSports.ca.

WATCH | Complete coverage of Day 5:

Watch as the world's premier para swimmers compete for gold and the chance to earn a coveted 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games berth, from London, GBR. 0:00
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories