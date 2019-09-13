Canada's Tess Routliffe snags bronze at para swimming worlds

Canada's Tess Routliffe earned a personal best and a spot on the podium at the world para swimming championships in London on Friday.

The 20-year-old grabbed bronze in the 200-metre individual medley in a time of two minutes, 58.06 seconds.

That race also marked Routliffe's first career medal at worlds. She also owns one Paralympic medal, a silver from the 2016 Games in the same event.

Routliffe, who was born in New Zealand, but competes for Canada, first arrived on the para swimming scene in 2014 as a 16-year-old, where she made six finals and won silver in a backstroke race at the Para PanPac Championships in Pasadena, Calif.

WATCH | Routliffe races personal-best time to grab bronze:

Tess Routliffe made a great comeback to land on the podium in the women's 200m individual medley SM7. 3:03

Canadians Sabrina Duchesne and Camille Berube also competed in the event on Friday, but did not make it onto the podium.

The championships, which also serve as the first qualifying opportunity for Tokyo 2020, run through Sunday at the London Aquatics Centre. Finals will be streamed daily beginning at 1 p.m. ET on CBCSports.ca.

WATCH | Complete coverage of Day 5: