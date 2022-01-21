Tyler Turner soars to Canada's 1st snowboard gold at Para world championships

Tyler Turner captured Canada's first gold medal of the World Para Snow Sports Championships on Friday.

A week after winning bronze in the slalom, the Calgarian led wire to wire to win the snowboard cross gold in 59.21 seconds, ahead of Americans Mike Schultz and Tyler Burdick.

Canada's Lisa Dejong, the 32-year-old from Saskatoon, Sask., won silver in the women's snowboard cross Friday, finishing behind Lisa Bunschoten of the Netherlands.

Turner, 32, is a double-amputee athlete, losing both legs below the knee after a skydiving accident in 2017.

A day earlier, Canadians Katie Combaluzier and Mollie Jepsen snared silver and bronze, respectively at alpine events at the world championships in Lillehammer, Norway.

Canada's medal count now sits at 12 through nine days of competition. Action continues Friday with the snowboard team event and women's slalom in Para alpine skiing.