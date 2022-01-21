Tyler Turner soars to Canada's 1st snowboard gold at Para world championships
Fellow Canadian Lisa DeJong takes silver in snowboard cross
Tyler Turner captured Canada's first gold medal of the World Para Snow Sports Championships on Friday.
A week after winning bronze in the slalom, the Calgarian led wire to wire to win the snowboard cross gold in 59.21 seconds, ahead of Americans Mike Schultz and Tyler Burdick.
Canada's Lisa Dejong, the 32-year-old from Saskatoon, Sask., won silver in the women's snowboard cross Friday, finishing behind Lisa Bunschoten of the Netherlands.
Turner, 32, is a double-amputee athlete, losing both legs below the knee after a skydiving accident in 2017.
WATCH | Turner takes gold in snowboard cross:
A day earlier, Canadians Katie Combaluzier and Mollie Jepsen snared silver and bronze, respectively at alpine events at the world championships in Lillehammer, Norway.
Canada's medal count now sits at 12 through nine days of competition. Action continues Friday with the snowboard team event and women's slalom in Para alpine skiing.
With files from CBC Sports
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?