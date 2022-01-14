Canada collects 6 medals, including 2 silver, at World Para Snow Sports Championships

Lisa DeJong and Alex Massie brought home silver medals in snowboard to cap off a six-podium performance by Canada at the inaugural World Para Snow Sports Championships on Friday.

Sandrine Hamel and Tyler Turner each added a bronze in banked slalom snowboard, while Para alpine skiers Katie Combaluzier and Mollie Jepsen racked up two more bronze medals in their downhill races.

DeJong, the 32-year-old from Saskatoon, Sask., made her world championships debut, finishing second behind two-time Paralympic Games medallist Lisa Bunschoten of the Netherlands in the women's lower limb 2 (LL2).

Hamel, 24 of St-Sauveur, Que., a two-time medallist at the season opening World Cup in November, won her third-place match over Katlyn Maddry of the U.S. for the bronze.

WATCH | Bronze for Hamel on the slopes:

Canada's Sandrine Hamel takes bronze medal at world para snow sport championships - It was a bronze medal for Sandrine Hamel of Saint-Sauveur, QC., Friday at Lillehammer, Norway in dual banked slalom at the world para snow sport championships.

In the men's LL2 banked slalom, Massie, the 26-year-old Barrie, Ont., native, fell to American Zach Miller in the gold-medal final to claim silver.

In the LL1 class, Calgary's Turner, 32, defeated Daichi Oguri of Japan in his third-place match to bring home another bronze for Canada.

WATCH | Massie soars to snowboard silver:

Canada's Alex Massie claims snowboard silver medal at World Para Snow Sports Championships - Alex Massie of Barrie, Ont., captured a silver medal Friday in Lillehammer, Norway in the banked slalom event at the world para snow sports championships.

Canada doubles up on bronze in Para alpine downhill event

In women's standing downhill, Vancouver's Jepsen, 22, finished 1.72 seconds behind eight-time Paralympic champion Maria Bochet of France to secure bronze.

Jepsen, a four-time medallist at the 2018 Paralympics herself, is now seven-for-seven for finishing on the podium in international events this year.

Combaluzier, the national team rookie from Toronto, was third in the women's sitting downhill, finishing behind Anna-Lena Forster of Germany and Barbara Van Bergen of the Netherlands.

Michaela Gosselin of Collingwood, Ont., was sixth in the women's standing downhill, while Alexis Guimond of Gatineau, Que., finished fourth in the men's standing downhill.

Competition continues with super-G races on Saturday before snowboard events resume next Friday.