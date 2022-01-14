Canada collects 6 medals, including 2 silver, at World Para Snow Sports Championships
Lisa DeJong, Alex Massie lead Canadian squad with 2nd-place spots in snowboard
Lisa DeJong and Alex Massie brought home silver medals in snowboard to cap off a six-podium performance by Canada at the inaugural World Para Snow Sports Championships on Friday.
Sandrine Hamel and Tyler Turner each added a bronze in banked slalom snowboard, while Para alpine skiers Katie Combaluzier and Mollie Jepsen racked up two more bronze medals in their downhill races.
DeJong, the 32-year-old from Saskatoon, Sask., made her world championships debut, finishing second behind two-time Paralympic Games medallist Lisa Bunschoten of the Netherlands in the women's lower limb 2 (LL2).
Hamel, 24 of St-Sauveur, Que., a two-time medallist at the season opening World Cup in November, won her third-place match over Katlyn Maddry of the U.S. for the bronze.
WATCH | Bronze for Hamel on the slopes:
In the men's LL2 banked slalom, Massie, the 26-year-old Barrie, Ont., native, fell to American Zach Miller in the gold-medal final to claim silver.
In the LL1 class, Calgary's Turner, 32, defeated Daichi Oguri of Japan in his third-place match to bring home another bronze for Canada.
WATCH | Massie soars to snowboard silver:
Canada doubles up on bronze in Para alpine downhill event
In women's standing downhill, Vancouver's Jepsen, 22, finished 1.72 seconds behind eight-time Paralympic champion Maria Bochet of France to secure bronze.
Michaela Gosselin of Collingwood, Ont., was sixth in the women's standing downhill, while Alexis Guimond of Gatineau, Que., finished fourth in the men's standing downhill.
Competition continues with super-G races on Saturday before snowboard events resume next Friday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?