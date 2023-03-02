Cameron's gold highlights Canada's 5-medal haul at Para nordic World Cup final in Utah

Canadian sit-skier Collin Cameron celebrated his sixth career World Cup win on Wednesday with gold in the men's classic sprint event at the Para nordic World Cup final in Midway, Utah.

The 34-year-old from Bracebridge, Ont., won the 0.8-kilometre final in 3:18.79 at the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center — his third sprint victory of the season.

Cameron shared the podium with Smoky Lake, Alta., native Derek Zaplotinsky (3:22.30), who captured bronze for the first World Cup medal of his career.

"It's an amazing feeling to come here and win on day one," Cameron said in a press release. "To share the podium with Derek is the greatest. He's been working towards this for so long and it was amazing to see him cross the line in third, and finally nab his first-ever podium. I'm so proud of that guy today."

Ukraine's Taras Rad won silver between the Canadians in 3:20.52.

Zaplotinski's medal marked a historic moment for Canada, as it was the first time two Canadian sit-skiers shared a podium.

"It was a super fun day to be able to ski with my teammate Collin In the semifinal and final," Zaplotinsky said. "It was a long time coming to get on that podium, but it sure feels good."

Pemberton, B.C, native Ethan Hess was eighth, while Leo Sammarelli, a Nordiq Canada NextGen athlete from Vancouver, placed 17th.

Fellow Canadian sit-skier Christina Picton continued her breakthrough season with a bronze medal in the women's 0.8km sprint final, posting a time of 4:27.09 in one of her strongest races of the season.

"I'm happy with this result. I've been racing against these ladies all season, so it is exciting to be joining them on the podium," Picton said. "I'm very grateful for the fast skis and the good tactics from the coaches. Overall, it was a great day."

Two-time Paralympic gold medallist Kendall Gretsch of the United States topped the podium in 3:58.37, followed by Germany's Anja Wicker (4:06.81).

Lyne-Marie Bilodeau of Magog, Que., skied to a fifth-place finish.

Picton and Bilodeau are core pieces of a new era for the Canadian team, which has a new group of leaders that includes women's standing athletes Brittany Hudak and Natalie Wilkie.

Wilkie and Hudak shared the podium in the women's 1.2km standing sprint final on Wendesday, winning silver and bronze, respectively.

"I've been feeling pretty good here, but I definitely notice the altitude a bit while skiing," Hudak said. "It adds a different element to the race tactics so that's something I'm keeping in mind. Sprints aren't my strongest discipline, but I do find the classic sprints fun."

Norway's Vilde Nilsen took top spot on the women's sprint podium.

The World Cup final continues Thursday with the 5km skate-ski races.