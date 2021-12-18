Canada's Mollie Jepsen skis to victory in Para alpine World Cup in Switzerland

Canada's Mollie Jepsen continued her hot start to the season with a victory in the giant slalom at a Para alpine World Cup on Friday, her fourth consecutive podium finish.

Her early-season performances come after a hiatus of nearly two years for the Canadian Para-Alpine team due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yas 👸🏼! <a href="https://twitter.com/JepsenMollie?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JepsenMollie</a> stood on the top step today in 1️⃣st in today’s first giant slalom race in St. Moritz!! <br>➡️ <a href="https://twitter.com/ramsay_alana?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ramsay_alana</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/KOatway?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KOatway</a> knocking on the door with a pair of 5th places.<br>➡️ Stay tuned for another Giant Slalom tomorrow! <a href="https://t.co/PfyeyP8AbV">pic.twitter.com/PfyeyP8AbV</a> —@Alpine_Canada

"At the start of the season, I tried really hard to have low expectations, but I think at times that can be hard after having such a good 2020 season prior to the COVID-19 pandemic," Jepsen said.

"I'm super happy with my results today, and it's a really nice confidence boost after not racing for a long time. I'm stoked on the rest of the season and I'm going to keep pushing the limits."

The 22-year-old from Vancouver captured four medals at the 2018 Pyeongchang Paralympics, including gold in the super combined.

Canadians Kurt Oatway and Alana Ramsay were both fifth in their races Friday.