Paralympics

Canada's Mollie Jepsen skis to victory in Para alpine World Cup in Switzerland

Canada's Mollie Jepsen continued her hot start to the season with a victory in the giant slalom at a Para alpine World Cup on Friday, her fourth consecutive podium finish.

22-year-old Vancouver native captured 4 medals at 2018 Paralympics

The Canadian Press ·
Mollie Jepsen of Canada, seen competing at the 2018 Winter Paralympics in Jeongseon, South Korea, took a hiatus of nearly two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Lee Jin-man/The Associated Press)

Her early-season performances come after a hiatus of nearly two years for the Canadian Para-Alpine team due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"At the start of the season, I tried really hard to have low expectations, but I think at times that can be hard after having such a good 2020 season prior to the COVID-19 pandemic," Jepsen said.

"I'm super happy with my results today, and it's a really nice confidence boost after not racing for a long time. I'm stoked on the rest of the season and I'm going to keep pushing the limits."

The 22-year-old from Vancouver captured four medals at the 2018 Pyeongchang Paralympics, including gold in the super combined.

Canadians Kurt Oatway and Alana Ramsay were both fifth in their races Friday.

