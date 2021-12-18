Canada's Mollie Jepsen skis to victory in Para alpine World Cup in Switzerland
22-year-old Vancouver native captured 4 medals at 2018 Paralympics
Canada's Mollie Jepsen continued her hot start to the season with a victory in the giant slalom at a Para alpine World Cup on Friday, her fourth consecutive podium finish.
Her early-season performances come after a hiatus of nearly two years for the Canadian Para-Alpine team due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Yas 👸🏼! <a href="https://twitter.com/JepsenMollie?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JepsenMollie</a> stood on the top step today in 1️⃣st in today’s first giant slalom race in St. Moritz!! <br>➡️ <a href="https://twitter.com/ramsay_alana?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ramsay_alana</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/KOatway?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KOatway</a> knocking on the door with a pair of 5th places.<br>➡️ Stay tuned for another Giant Slalom tomorrow! <a href="https://t.co/PfyeyP8AbV">pic.twitter.com/PfyeyP8AbV</a>—@Alpine_Canada
"At the start of the season, I tried really hard to have low expectations, but I think at times that can be hard after having such a good 2020 season prior to the COVID-19 pandemic," Jepsen said.
The 22-year-old from Vancouver captured four medals at the 2018 Pyeongchang Paralympics, including gold in the super combined.
Canadians Kurt Oatway and Alana Ramsay were both fifth in their races Friday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?