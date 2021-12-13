Hudak wraps up Para Nordic World Cup campaign with biathlon gold in Canmore

Brittany Hudak wrapped up the Para Nordic World Cup at Canmore Nordic Centre Provincial Park in Canmore, Alta., by adding another gold medal to her name on Sunday.

The Prince Albert, Sask., native claimed the para biathlon middle standing event, in which she shot 19 out of 20. The 28-year-old's medal was her third gold in the tournament and fifth one in total.

Emily Young of Kelowna, B.C. made it a Canada 1-2 by finishing second, repeating Hudak's shooting stat but 32 seconds behind her teammate.

"It was race number six, so my body was feeling tired especially after a solid effort yesterday," said Hudak in a press release. "My legs were feeling heavy, and I was a bit sluggish, but I knew if I could keep it together in the range I'd have a good day."

WATCH l Canada's Hudak and Young go 1, 2 at Canmore Para Nordic World Cup:

Canada's Hudak and Young go 1, 2 at Canmore Para Nordic World Cup Duration 2:40 Canada's Brittany Hudak struck gold and teammate Emily Young took silver in the middle distance standing biathlon event at the para nordic World Cup event in Canmore, AB. 2:40

Salmon Arm, B.C., native Natalie Wilki finished fifth.

"It was a lot of fun today. Biathlon is such a challenge. It is so easy to lose with the shooting," said Young. "It was really nice to have my teammates Britt [Hudak] and Nat [Wilki] so close to me. They are both skiing so well so they were a bit of a rabbit in front of me. We feed off that camaraderie on the course."

Cameron shoots clean for silver

In the men's sitting biathlon middle distance race, Collin Cameron of Bracebridge, Ont.. shot 20 out of 20 for the second time in his career to earn the silver medal with a time of 34:13.3.

"I just really wanted to focus on the range, slow it down a bit and work on my sight picture," said Cameron. "This is my second clean [shooting] race ever. The result is what it is. I was just happy I was able to tidy things up today. It always makes a difference when you shoot clean."

WATCH l Canada's Collin Cameron captures silver medal on home soil:

Canada's Collin Cameron captures silver medal on home soil Duration 1:24 Collin Cameron of Bracebridge, ON., crossed the line with a time of 34:13.3 claiming silver in the sitting biathlon middle distance World Cup in Canmore, AB., Sunday. 1:24

Derek Zaplotinsky of Smoky Lake, Alta., finished eighth in the same event.

Fonthill, Ont., naive Christina Picton completed the women's sit-ski race in the fifth position.

Team Canada claimed 17 medals in the season-opening tournament.