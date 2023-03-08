Hudak's silver highlights Canada's 3-medal haul at Para nordic World Cup finals in Utah

Brittany Hudak raced to silver in the women's standing 3.6-kilometre sprint pursuit individual biathlon event to lead Canada's three-medal haul with perfect shooting at the Para nordic World Cup finals on Tuesday in Midway, Utah.

The Prince Albert, Sask., native, who won bronze in the women's 1.2km standing sprint final on Wednesday, finished with a time of 12:36.4 at the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center.

"Today was a really fun day, and I'm super happy with my race," said Hudak.

"This was my first-ever time doing a sprint pursuit biathlon, and it was so exciting. I felt solid skiing, and managed to shoot clean so I'm happy with that."

Bohdana Konashuk of Ukraine won gold despite missing one shot. Konashuk posted a time of 12:31.6. Liudmyla Liashenko, also of Ukraine, was third at 13:15.3 (1+3).

Derek Zaplotinsky, of Smoky Lake, Alta., skied to his second career World Cup podium, finishing with bronze in the men's 2.4km sprint pursuit sitting individual biathlon.

Zaplotinsky, who added to Canada's five-medal collection on Wednesday with bronze in the men's classic sprint event, posted a time of 10:22.2.

"It feels really good to finally get that biathlon medal," said Zaplotinsky. "It was really fun race format and the first time I have ever done a sprint pursuit."

Ukraine's Taras Rad hit all 10 targets to win the classification with a time of 9:46.6. Aaron Pike of the United States was second at 10:08.3 (1+0).

Four days removed from his 33rd birthday, Mark Arendz teed up a silver-medal performance in the men's five-kilometre standing race. The Hartsville, P.E.I., native knocked down all 10 shots in his two stops on the range and finished with a time of 10:57.9.

"I'm very happy to wrap up the biathlon season with today's race. My first priority was to shoot clean which I'm happy I achieved," said Arendz.

"This format challenges many of my strength and weaknesses. I didn't feel all that great in the qualifier. I refocused before the final and skied a strong race, solid shooting but couldn't make up the smaller gap over the eventual winner."

Germany's Marco Maier won the classification in 10:51.8. Alexandr Gerlits of Kazakhstan was also perfect in shooting while clocking a third-place time of 11:08.5.

"It has been an incredible season. Starting the season, not sure I would even travel to the first World Cup, then to achieve what I have," added Arendz. "It is my best biathlon season in my career."

Christina Picton of Fonthill, Ont., was the only other Canadian to suit up on Tuesday. Picton finished just off the podium in fourth place with a time of 14:36.3 (0+1) in the women's 2.4km sprint pursuit sitting individual biathlon.

Arendz, Wilkie win gold on Sunday

Arendz made it a clean sweep of victories in the two biathlon events over the weekend with gold on Sunday in the men's standing 7.5km individual race.

The four-time Paralympian also won the 12.5km individual on Saturday.

Arendz, who recently lit the cauldron to open the 2023 Canada Winter Games in P.E.I., won silver in the men's 5km skate-ski race on Thursday.

In the women's standing 7.5km individual biathlon event, Natalie Wilkie claimed gold.

The Salmon Arm, B.C., native has won three medals going into the last day of competition after claiming bronze in the women's 1.2km standing sprint and women's 5km standing.

The Para nordic World Cup wraps up on Thursday at Soldier Hollow with the five-kilometre skate-ski races.