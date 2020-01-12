Canada's Collin Cameron takes silver in sit-ski at para-nordic World Cup
Podium finish part of historic day on Dresden course
Canadian sit-skier Collin Cameron sprinted to the silver medal on Sunday at the Para-Nordic World Cup.
The event was held on the same course as World Cup races for the first time in the history of the sport.
Cameron, of Sudbury, Ont., locked up his second sprint podium performance of the season in the race, which was held over the last two days, after being edged in a photo finish for gold by Russia's Ivan Golubkov.
"I'm really happy with this weekend's performance. I stuck to the race plan perfectly and lost by the length of a binding," said Cameron. "That's just the way sprint days go sometimes. Doing the race over two days was definitely out of the ordinary for us. It's tough coming here, and not having our normal routine for warming up so I'm proud of this result."
Danila Britika of Russia claimed the bronze.
Derek Zaplotinsky of Smoky Lake, Alta., competing in his first full season with Canada's top Para-Nordic team, was fourth in qualifying. Only the top-three athletes in each heat move onto the finals.
