Canada's Brian McKeever takes silver at para-nordic World Cup
Brian McKeever sprinted to the silver medal in the men's visually impaired category Monday at a para-nordic World Cup stop.
Natalie Wilkie of Salmon Arm, B.C. adds bronze in Dresden, Germany
The 40-year-old McKeever, of Canmore, Alta., crossed the line with guide Graham Nishikawa just behind Sweden's Zebastian Modin.
"We fought hard, but didn't ski well enough to win," said McKeever, a winner of 17 Paralympic medals. "We didn't make up enough time where we needed to and then it was over. Some days just aren't great. Modin is fast, and a really good sprinter."
Germany's Nico Messinger was third.
Meanwhile, Natalie Wilkie of Salmon Arm, B.C., took bronze in the women's standing skate-ski sprint race.
Starting at the back of the pack based on her classification, the three-time Paralympic medallist finished third in the hard-fought final against gold-medallist Ekaterina Rumyantseva of Russia and runner-up Vilde Nilsen of Norway.
