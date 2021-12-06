Canada secures 4 more medals at Para Nordic Skiing World Cup

Canada continued its run of impressive performances, picking up four medals on Sunday at the Para Nordic Skiing World Cup at the Canmore Nordic Centre Provincial Park in Canmore, Alta.

17-time Paralympic medallist Brian McKeever, of Canmore, Alta., followed up Saturday's gold medal with another on Sunday, while Natalie Wilkie, Brittany Hudak, and Collin Cameron rounded out the medal haul.

McKeever, 42, and his guide Graham Nishikawa won gold in the men's visually impaired middle-distance skate-ski race.

"Today was good. Nish was super good," McKeever said. "It was incredibly hard guiding today because of the wind, and he was incredibly astute knowing when I needed guiding the most and when he could peel off.

"The techs did a fantastic job with the skis. They were really fast. That is part of the home course advantage here. We know the snow a little better. Our techs test here all of the time."

Wilkie also secured her second gold medal of the weekend, winning the women's 10km skate-ski standing. It's her third Para World Cup victory and seventh medal of her young career.

"Today was all about keeping the momentum going," the 20-year-old said. "The legs were feeling a bit heavy today, but I know the course really well, and was racing for the top again.

"I know I'm usually pretty good in a 10-kilometre skate, but I did not expect to be that far ahead of the field. Each lap I just kept gaining a couple of seconds and it seemed everyone dropped off."

Brittany Hudak, of Prince Albert, Sask., who shared the top of the podium with Wilkie on Saturday, finished 42.2 seconds behind her to win the silver medal.

Collin Cameron, of Sudbury, Ont., grabbed his first medal of the season, taking bronze in the men's 10km sit-ski race.