Paralympics

Bridges, Dunn each record hat tricks in Canada's para hockey rout of Korea

Billy Bridges and James Dunn each scored a hat trick as Canada's para hockey team blanked South Korea 11-0 at a pre-Paralympic tournament in Bridgewater, N.S., on Friday.

Canadians looking to improve upon silver medal at 2018 Paralympics

The Canadian Press ·
Canada's Billy Bridges, seen above at the 2018 Paralympics, scored a hat trick Friday as Canada beat Korea 11-0 in an exhibition game. (Ng Han Guan/The Associated Press)

Greg Westlake scored twice, while Liam Hickey had a goal and two assists to record 100 career points for Canada's national team.

Zach Lavin and Adam Dixon each had singles on a night that saw the powerhouse Canadian squad outshoot 40-4.

Adam Kingsmill got the shutout for Canada.

The Canadians are now 4-0 in the series against Korea, outscoring their opponents 35-1.

Canada is using the games as a tune-up for the Beijing Paralympics, which open on March 4. Canada has five medals in seven Paralympic appearances, winning gold in 2006. The Canadians captured silver at the 2018 Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices

