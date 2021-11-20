Bridges, Dunn each record hat tricks in Canada's para hockey rout of Korea
Canadians looking to improve upon silver medal at 2018 Paralympics
Billy Bridges and James Dunn each scored a hat trick as Canada's para hockey team blanked South Korea 11-0 at a pre-Paralympic tournament in Bridgewater, N.S., on Friday.
Greg Westlake scored twice, while Liam Hickey had a goal and two assists to record 100 career points for Canada's national team.
Zach Lavin and Adam Dixon each had singles on a night that saw the powerhouse Canadian squad outshoot 40-4.
Adam Kingsmill got the shutout for Canada.
The Canadians are now 4-0 in the series against Korea, outscoring their opponents 35-1.
Canada is using the games as a tune-up for the Beijing Paralympics, which open on March 4. Canada has five medals in seven Paralympic appearances, winning gold in 2006. The Canadians captured silver at the 2018 Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?