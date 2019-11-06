Watch the World Para Athletics Championships
Watch live coverage of the 2019 World Para Athletics Championships in Dubai.
Live coverage begins on Thursday at 12:25 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live coverage of the 2019 World Para Athletics Championships in Dubai.
Action begins on Thursday at 12:25 a.m. ET with the early session, followed by the opening ceremony at 8:55 a.m. ET.
The Thursday late session begins at 9:55 a.m. ET.
Coverage continues throughout the entire nine-day event.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.