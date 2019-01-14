Skip to Main Content
Watch world para alpine skiing World Cup in Croatia
Live

Watch the world's best para alpine skiers in action at a World Cup event in Zagreb, Croatia.

Watch live now

CBC Sports ·
The 1st run of Para Alpine Slalom Skiing from Medvednica mountain in Zagreb-Sljeme, Croatia. 0:00

Click on the video player above now to watch live action from the world para alpine skiing World Cup stop in Zagreb, Germany.

The second run is at 12 p.m. ET.

The event continues on Thursday at 4 a.m ET.

Comments

