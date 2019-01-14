Live
Watch world para alpine skiing World Cup in Croatia
Watch the world's best para alpine skiers in action at a World Cup event in Zagreb, Croatia.
Click on the video player above now to watch live action from the world para alpine skiing World Cup stop in Zagreb, Germany.
The second run is at 12 p.m. ET.
The event continues on Thursday at 4 a.m ET.
