Canadian Para skier Guimond picks up super-G gold, bronze at World Cup stop in Austria

Canadian Para skier Alexis Guimond made two trips to the podium at a World Cup super-G stop on Wednesday in Steinach am Brenner, Austria.

Gatineau, Que., native secures podium finishes in men's standing races

A men's Para skier leans into a turn.
Alexis Guimond, seen above in a file photo, of Canada won gold and bronze medals in the men's standing race events at a World Cup super-G stop on Wednesday in Steinach am Brenner, Austria. (Andy Wong/AP Photo via The Canadian Press)

Guimond, from Gatineau, Que., skied to gold in the event's second men's standing race of the day after earning a bronze earlier.

This win was Guimond's first in a World Cup super-G since 2018, but he has skied to nine consecutive podium finishes dating back to last season.

Guimond said after the second race that he was happy to get a long awaited win and was "sick and tired" of finishing second and third.

Calgary's Kurt Oatway, competing in the men's sitting category, was fourth in the opening race and third in the second race for his second podium of the season.

The Para alpine World Cup stop continues Thursday with giant slalom races.

"Today is encouraging heading into tomorrow's race," Guimond said. "We've done lots of giant slalom training and I'm feeling pretty good."

