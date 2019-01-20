Live
Watch world para alpine skiing World Cup in Slovenia
Watch the world's best para alpine skiers in action at a World Cup event in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia.
Live coverage begins on Monday at 4 a.m. ET
Click on the video players below to watch live action from the world para alpine skiing World Cup stop in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia.
The event begins on Monday at 4 a.m. ET with the first run on the men's giant slalom.
The second run is slated to begin at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Coverage of the event continues on Tuesday at 4 a.m. ET with the women's giant slalom.
