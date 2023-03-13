Content
Canadian sit-skier Brian Rowland secures 1st career World Cup podium with downhill bronze

Canada's Para alpine skiing team picked up three more medals at the World Cup finals on Sunday in Sella Nevea, Italy. Coming off a three-medal showing in the opening downhill events on Saturday, the Canadians continued to shine with three downhill bronze medals.

A male sit-skier speeds along the snow while leaning on his left side during a downhill event.
Canada's Brian Rowland, pictured during the Beijing Paralympics in March 2022, reached the first World Cup podium of his career on Sunday, capturing bronze in the men's sitting downhill race at the Para alpine World Cup finals in Sella Nevea, Italy. (Andy Wong/The Associated Press)

Canada's Para alpine skiing team picked up three more medals at the World Cup finals on Sunday in Sella Nevea, Italy.

Coming off a three-medal showing in the opening downhill events on Saturday, the Canadians continued to shine with three downhill bronze medals.

Canadian sit-skier Brian Rowland reached the first World Cup podium of his career, finishing third in 52.67 seconds.

The 36-year-old Paralympian from Merrickville, Ont., shared the podium with five-time Paralympic gold medallist Jesper Pedersen of Norway, who finished first in 51.52.

Niels de Langen of the Netherlands finished just ahead of Rowland for silver (52.20).

'It's almost unbelievable'

Rowland was riding momentum entering the race after earning a then career-best sixth-place finish on Saturday in 54.28.

"It's almost unbelievable," Rowland said in a release. "It was super fast out there and it wasn't pretty but I just gave it my best and held on. People were cheering at the finish and when I saw my time, I was a couple of seconds faster than yesterday so I knew I had a shot at a podium. It's pretty awesome!" 

Candiac, Que., native Frédérique Turgeon continued her strong season with bronze in the women's standing race, her fourth World Cup podium of the season.

Turgeon, who took home silver on Saturday, reached the podium with a time of 57.57 — finishing just behind reigning world champion Anna-Maria Rieder (57.38).

Sweden's Ebba Aarsjoe won gold in 55.89.

Alexis Guimond of Gatineau, Que., raced to his second straight bronze medal in the men's standing event for his fifth World Cup podium of the season.

Reigning Paralympic champion Arthur Bauchet of France topped the podium in 50.94, while reigning world champion Markus Salcher of Austria claimed silver for the second straight day (51.97).

"I thought that I had a better approach today," Guimond said. "It was better conditions, but still a difficult day. It was tough competition, but my performance was better and while I'm always aiming higher, I'm happy with today's bronze medal."

Turgeon and Guimond also won downhill bronze at the world championships in Spain in January.

The World Cup finals conclude with slalom and giant slalom races in Cortina, Italy from March 13-17.

