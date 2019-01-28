Coming Up
Watch world para alpine skiing world championships from Italy
Watch the world's best para alpine skiers in action at the world championships in Sella Nevea, Italy.
Live coverage begins Wednesday at 6:50 a.m.
Click on the video player above Wednesday at 6:50 a.m. ET to watch the men's and women's downhill from the world para alpine skiing world championships in Sella Nevea, Italy.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.