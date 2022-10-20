2024 Paralympics in Paris will feature outdoor opening show for 1st time
Ceremony to be held at Champs-Elysees boulevard and Place de la Concorde
The world's best Paralympic athletes, parading down France's most famous boulevard with their prosthetic limbs, mobility chairs and stories of adversity, heading to a grand celebration of their prowess and sports on the Paris square where the French Revolutionaries of 1789 chopped off heads.
Paris organizers on Thursday announced their opening ceremony plans for the Paralympics, an event with 4,400 athletes that will follow the first post-COVID-19 pandemic Olympics in less than two years.
The attention-grabber is the venue itself: In a first, the Paralympic opening show will be freed from a traditional stadium setting and instead be held in the open in the French capital's heart, on the Champs-Elysees boulevard and the city's biggest square, Place de la Concorde.
- Reconciliation through sport inspires Indigenous-led bid to bring the 2030 Olympics, Paralympics to B.C.
Set like a gem between the Tuileries Gardens, the Seine River and the majestic Crillon Hotel, the square will be converted into the arena for the new Olympic sport of breakdancing, 3-on-3 basketball, BMX cycling and skateboarding, coming back to the program after its Olympic debut at the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Games in 2021.
Only 17 days after the July 26-Aug. 11 Paris Olympics, the Place de la Concorde will then take centre stage for the unprecedented opening ceremony of the Aug. 28-Sept. 8 Paralympics.
28/08/2024 – From the lower end of the Champs-Elysées to Concorde<br><br>The most beautiful avenue in the world,<br>The most beautiful square in Paris,<br>For the Paralympics Opening Ceremony!<br><br>Une 1ère en France, une 1ère pour les athlètes<br>Ouvrons grand les Jeux Paralympiques de <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Paris2024?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Paris2024</a> <a href="https://t.co/gxLWO5nf69">pic.twitter.com/gxLWO5nf69</a>—@Paris2024
A 'once-in-a-lifetime event'
International Paralympic Committee president Andrew Parsons predicted a ceremony that will be "a thing of beauty, and a once-in-a-lifetime event that will go down in all our histories."
"This festival of inclusion all begins with the truly unique experience of thousands of Paralympians parading down the world's most famous avenue. What an amazing thrill it's going to be to enter the Champs-Elysees and then make the journey down to Place de la Concorde, all the while being framed by the Arc de Triomphe and the Louvre," he said in remarks distributed by 2024 organizers.
Organizers said space will be made at the ceremony for 65,000 people — equivalent to the crowd at a large Olympic stadium.
<a href="https://t.co/E5PvOeLltE">pic.twitter.com/E5PvOeLltE</a>—@Paris2024
French Paralympic and Sports Committee president Marie-Amelie Le Fur said breaking free of stadium confines "is a revolution."
"Going down the Champs-Elysees to Place de la Concorde and sharing this with nearly 65,000 people, in the heart of the capital, will be a historic moment," she said. "It's unheard of."
About 30,000 of those in attendance will be able to watch the ceremony for free.
Giant playground
The venue choice is part of a massive effort by Paris organizers to free the Olympics and Paralympics from the shackles of traditional sports venues and turn the French capital into a giant playground for sport during the Games, with the Eiffel Tower, Grand Palais and other landmarks used as competition venues.
The concept — encapsulated in the official slogan, "Games Wide Open" — is not without risk. The use of city sites as venues poses security, transport and logistical challenges.
Boats will parade the 10,500 athletes on the waterway from east to west. Organizers are planning for at least 600,000 spectators, most of them ticketless and watching for free, and are billing it as the largest opening ceremony in Olympic history.
The opening and closing ceremonies for both the Olympics and Paralympics will be directed by prize-winning French theater director Thomas Joly.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?