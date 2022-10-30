Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nicholas Bennett sets Para-swimming world record in 200m freestyle S14 event

Para-swimmer Nicholas Bennett continued his banner season Sunday at the FINA World Cup in Toronto, lowering the world record — pending ratification — in the men's 200-metre freestyle S14 to one minute 51.40 seconds.

B.C. athlete won Commonwealth Games gold, world silver earlier this year

CBC Sports ·
Nicholas Bennett of Parksville, B.C., lowered the world record, pending ratification, in the men's 200-metre freestyle S14 to one minute 51.40 seconds on Sunday at the FINA World Cup in Toronto. (Aijaz Rahi/Associated Press/File)

Para-swimmer Nicholas Bennett, one of Canada's up-and-coming stars, continued his banner season Sunday at the FINA World Cup in Toronto.

The 18-year-old from Parksville, B.C., lowered the world record — pending ratification — in the men's 200-metre freestyle S14 to one minute 51.40 seconds. Australia's Jack Ireland held the previous short course mark of 1:52.49 since Aug. 24.

In June, Bennett clocked 1:54.41 — a Canadian record — in a silver-medal performance at the Para-swimming world championships in Madeira, Portugal.

Two months later, he posted a Commonwealth Games record of 1:54.97 to claim gold in the men's 200 freestyle S14 in Birmingham, England.

WATCH l Bennett wins Commonwealth gold medal in record time:

B.C.'s Nicholas Bennett swims to gold in Commonwealth Games record time

3 months ago
Duration 7:16
Para swimmer Nicholas Bennett of Parksville, B.C., posted a Commonwealth record in the men's 200-metre freestyle S14 with a time of one minute 54.97 seconds to claim gold.

At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, postponed one year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Bennett set the national mark in all four of his events, reaching the final in 100-metre breaststroke (fifth), 200 freestyle (sixth) and 200 individual medley (seventh) at his Summer Games debut.

At 17, Bennett was the youngest member of the entire Canadian delegation in Japan.

Later in 2021, the 2019 Parapan Am Games triple gold medallist was named Swimming Canada's breakout performer of the year.

At age 3, Bennett was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder.

Watch live coverage of the FINA Swimming World Cup in Toronto on CBCSports.caCBC Gem and the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android. A full schedule follows below.

  • Sunday, Oct. 30: Evening Session (5:53 p.m. ET)
