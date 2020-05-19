Nancy Morin, 2-time Canadian Paralympic champion, dies at 44
Nancy Morin, who helped Canada's goalball team win gold at back-to-back Paralympic Games, has died. She was 44. Morin represented Canada at five Paralympic Games and was part of championship teams in Sydney (2000) and Athens (2004).
Quebec native helped Canada's women's goalball squad to back-to-back titles
Nancy Morin, who helped Canada's goalball team win gold at back-to-back Paralympic Games, has died. She was 44.
The Canadian Paralympic Committee confirmed Morin's death in a release Tuesday. No cause of death was given.
Morin represented Canada at five Paralympic Games and was part of championship teams in Sydney (2000) and Athens (2004).
The native of Longeuil, Que., also was part of two bronze-medal teams at the Parapan Am Games (Guadalajara 2011 and Toronto 2015) and helped Canada to a fourth-place finish at the 2018 world championships.
Goalball is a team sport designed for visually impaired athletes that became an official Paralympic sport at the 1976 Games in Toronto.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.