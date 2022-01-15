Mollie Jepsen earns 7th medal for Canada at World Para Snow Sports Championships

Canada didn't crowd the medal podium Saturday as it did a day earlier but didn't walk away empty-handed at the World Para Snow Sports Championships.

Mollie Jepsen of West Vancouver, B.C., continues to perform on a trajectory for a productive Beijing Paralympics March, winning a silver medal in the women's standing super-G in Lillehammer, Norway.

On Friday, the 22-year-old earned one of the Canadian team's six medals, securing bronze in women's standing downhill and finishing only 1.72 seconds behind eight-time Paralympic champion Maria Bochet of France.

Russia's Varvara Voronchikhina prevailed in Saturday's super-G in one minute 11.23 seconds, with Jepsen clocking 1:11.68 and Bochet third in 1:11.80.

Mollie Jepsen continues the hot streak with a 🥈 this morning at the World Para Snow Sports Championships. Watch the highlights 👇 <a href="https://twitter.com/Alpine_Canada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Alpine_Canada</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/cbcsports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cbcsports</a> <a href="https://t.co/zF4BIVvn25">pic.twitter.com/zF4BIVvn25</a> —@CDNParalympics

In her 2018 Paralympic debut, Jepsen collected four medals, including one gold. However, she has since battled Crohn's — a type of inflammatory bowel disease — and injuries.

Born missing fingers on her left hand, Jepsen has regained top form this season with six medals in as many races on the World Cup circuit and is among Canada's top medal hopefuls for the March 4-13 Paralympics in China.

In other action Saturday:

Calgary's Alana Ramsay, Frédérique Turgeon of Candiac, Que., and Michaela Gosselin of Collingwood, Ont., did not finish the women's standing super-G.

Toronto's Katie Combaluzier also didn't complete the women's sitting along with Alexis Guimond of Gatineau, Que., in men's standing and Brian Rowland of Merrickville, Ont., in men's sitting.

The competition also features Para nordic skiing (cross country and biathlon) but the Canadian squad skipped the event to train at home.

Competition continues Sunday in Para alpine with super combined races.