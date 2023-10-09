Maude Jacques, women's wheelchair basketball world champion, dead at 31

Wheelchair Basketball Canada announced the sudden passing of former national team player Maude Jacques at age 31 on Sunday.

The Canadian Paralympic Committee also released a statement after learning of the news, saying "she will be greatly missed by all in Canadian Paralympic sport." No cause was given.

The sport's national body made the announcement on Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Wheelchair Basketball Canada is deeply saddened to learn of the sudden passing of Senior Women's National Team member Maude Jacques. Maude was a beloved member of the wheelchair basketball community. Our hearts go out to her family and friends during this time."

CPC is mourning the loss of Paralympian Maude Jacques <a href="https://t.co/aSyjNhSRPN">https://t.co/aSyjNhSRPN</a> <a href="https://t.co/BsdR4mFMDs">pic.twitter.com/BsdR4mFMDs</a> —@CDNParalympics

The Sherbooke, Que., native represented Canada at the 2012 Paralympics in London. She helped the Canadian women win a world title in 2014 and was a three-time Parapan Am Games medallist, capturing gold in 2019.

Jacques retired in 2020 at age 28, saying "I leave the team with my head held high and I am proud of everything that I have accomplished."

Canada Basketball and the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation shared condolences on social media, with the IWBF also saying there would be a moment of silence before Canada's game against Germany at the women's under-25 worlds on Sunday night.

Jacques competed at the inaugural edition of the U25 tournament, which was held in St. Catharines, Ont. She was an all-star at the 2015 edition in Beijing.