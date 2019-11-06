Paralympic champion Martina Caironi tests positive for steroid
Barred athlete won T42 100 metres at 2012 London Games, 2016 Rio Games
Two-time Paralympic gold medallist Martina Caironi was provisionally suspended Wednesday after testing positive for a steroid.
Italy's anti-doping agency says Caironi failed an out-of-competition test on Oct. 17 in Bologna.
Nado Italia, the anti-doping agency, says Caironi tested positive for the steroid Clostebol.
The 30-year-old said the banned substance was contained in a cream she used to treat an ulcer on the stump of her amputated leg. She said she used it in small doses initially, then eventually declared it as a Therapeutic Use Exemption.
Caironi had been preparing to compete in the world para athletics championships in Dubai beginning Thursday.
Caironi won the T42 100 metres at both the 2012 London Games and 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. She also won a silver medal in the T42 long jump in Rio — where she was Italy's flagbearer.
The T42 category is for single above-knee amputees and athletes with similar impairments.
Caironi had her left leg amputated following a motorcycle accident in 2007.
