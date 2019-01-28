Malaysia defiant despite being stripped of Paralympic event
Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad unapologetic
Malaysia's government has remained defiant despite losing the right to host the World Para Swimming Championships after it banned Israelis from competing in the event, a qualifying competition for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.
Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad was unapologetic.
"We stand by our principle, which is that Israel is a criminal nation. It has been breaking international law without anybody saying anything," he said Monday. "We have a right to voice our feelings and to have our own policies."
Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said Malaysia will not compromise on its decision "on the ground of humanity and compassion for the Palestinian plight."
The ban prompted the International Paralympic Committee on Sunday to withdraw Malaysia's hosting rights. The event involves about 70 countries and was to be staged July 29-Aug 4.
The government earlier this month said no Israeli delegates can enter Malaysia for sporting or other events in solidarity with the Palestinians.
A mainly Muslim country, Malaysia is a strong supporter of the Palestinian cause and does not have diplomatic relations with Israel.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.