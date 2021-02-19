Lonnie Bisonnette wins back-to-back medals at para-bob World Cup

A day after winning the opening race of the para-bob World Cup, Canada's Lonnie Bissonnette was back on the podium at St. Moritz, Switzerland.

On Friday, the native of St. Catharines, Ont., and the overall defending World Cup champion, clocked a combined two-run time of two minutes 26.91 seconds to finish third.

Switzerland's Christopher Stewart took gold with a time of 2:26.22, while compatriot Jonas Frei (2:26.41) came second.

For Bissonnette, the result was a slight reversal of Thursday's opening race, where he finished in front of both Stewart and Frei to claim gold for his 13th overall victory in the race series.

No other athlete has won more than Bissonnette, who has 13 victories in 47 races, since the World Cup series started in 2015.

A mixed gender event, three women took part in the 17 competitor para-bob field, including Gabriele Knapova of the Czech Republic who made her World Cup debut on Thursday.

Slovenia's Ziva Lavrinc was the top woman, finishing eighth and then seventh, respectively, on Thursday and Friday.

Para-bob action from St. Moritz is set to resume on Tuesday.