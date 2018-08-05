Skip to Main Content
Watch the wheelchair rugby world championships

Live

Watch the wheelchair rugby world championships

Watch live action from the wheelchair rugby world championships from Sydney, Australia. Coverage begins on Sunday at 12 a.m. ET with a match between New Zealand and Australia.

Coverage begins on Sunday at 12 a.m. ET

CBC Sports ·
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 24: Ryley Batt of Australia defends Ian Chan of Canada during the 2007 Oceania Wheelchair Rugby Championships Final between Australia and Canada held at Sydney Olympic Park Sports Centre November 24, 2007 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Click on the video players below to watch live action from the wheelchair rugby world championships from Sydney, Australia.

Coverage begins on Sunday at 12 a.m. ET with a match between New Zealand and Australia.

Canada's first match is on Sunday at 2:30 a.m. ET against France.

From the Quaycentre (Sydney Olympic Park) in Sydney, Australia 0:00
From the Genea Netball Centre (Sydney Olympic Park) in Sydney, Australia 0:00

CBC Sports will provide a live stream for every match of the competition, which runs through Friday.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us