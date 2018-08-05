Watch the wheelchair rugby world championships

Click on the video players below to watch live action from the wheelchair rugby world championships from Sydney, Australia.

Coverage begins on Sunday at 12 a.m. ET with a match between New Zealand and Australia.

Canada's first match is on Sunday at 2:30 a.m. ET against France.

CBC Sports will provide a live stream for every match of the competition, which runs through Friday.