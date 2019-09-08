Click on the video player above to watch the World Para Swimming Championships from London, England.

The event runs from Sept. 9-15 with daily coverage beginning at 1 p.m. ET.

Canada's team features Quebec's Aurelie Rivard, the 23-year-old, three-time gold medallist at the Rio Paralympics, and Caledon, Ont.'s 21-year-old Tess Routliffe, a silver medallist at those same Games.

Rivard is one of Canada's most decorated para swimmers. At the 2018 Pan Pacific Para Swimming championships in Australia she picked up three gold, two silver and two bronze.