Watch the wheelchair rugby Paralympic Games qualifier

CBC Sports has a free live stream of all of Canada's matches at the 2020 wheelchair rugby Paralympic Games qualifier from Richmond, B.C.

Click on the video player above to watch Canada's opening match against Switzerland on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Coverage will also include the tournament semifinals on Sunday at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. ET.

The tournament was initially set up as an eight team, two pool format, but will now run as a seven team round-robin after Thailand withdrew over health concerns in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Canada, Brazil, Colombia, France, Germany, Sweden, and Switzerland remain in the competition. The top four teams after the preliminary round will play off in the two semifinals, with the winner of each match awarded a spot at the Tokyo Games.

Canada's schedule

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. ET, vs. Switzerland

Thursday, 1 p.m. ET, vs. Colombia

Thursday, 7 p.m. ET, vs. Brazil

Friday, 3 p.m. ET, vs. Sweden

Friday, 9 p.m. ET, vs. Germany

Saturday, 5 p.m. ET, vs. France