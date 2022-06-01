Watch the 2022 International Wheelchair Rugby Canada Cup

Canada will host France at the 2022 Canada Cup Wheelchair Rugby International Tournament from Richmond, BC.

Watch live coverage of the 2022 International Wheelchair Rugby Canada Cup from the Richmond, B.C.

Click on the video player above beginning on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. ET to watch Canada take on France at the Richmond Oval.

The Canada Cup is making its return to the wheelchair rugby competition calendar for the first time since 2018. Typically held every two years, it brings together the top nations in the world and is considered one of the biggest tournaments outside of the Paralympic Games and world championships.

The 2022 edition will see six of the top countries in the world vie for the title – Japan (No. 2), Great Britain (3), Australia (4), France (5), Canada (6), and Denmark (7).

Return on Friday for Canada's match against Denmark (6 p.m. ET) and a doubleheader on Saturday as the Canadians face Great Britain (12 p.m. ET) and Japan (6 p.m. ET).

The medal matches begin on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. ET with the bronze-medal match, while the gold-medal final will start at 1 p.m. ET.

Canadian roster