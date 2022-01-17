Canada's Combaluzier captures silver at World Para Snow Sports Championships

Toronto alpine skier Katie Combaluzier continued her impressive performance in her first major competition with a silver medal on Monday in the women's sitting super combined event at World Para Snow Sports Championship in Lillehammer, Norway.

Combaluzier, who turns 28 on Tuesday, also earned bronze in the downhill last Friday. Canada has now captured eight medals in Norway — four silver and four bronze.

Anna-Lena Forster of Germany won her second gold medal with the fastest time in the super G and slalom runs ahead of Combaluzier. Combaluzier, who was injured in 2018 after she was swept down the mountain by an avalanche in France, is making the most of her opportunities.

After winning a bronze medal in the downhill race on Friday, Toronto's Katie Combaluzier won a silver medal on Monday in the women's sitting super combined at the World Para Snow Sports Championships in Lillehammer, Norway.

Combaluzier not only won two medals in two World Cup races before Christmas, but is also in contention for a spot on Canada's Paralympic team in Beijing.

The competition also features Para nordic skiing (cross country and biathlon) but the Canadian squad skipped the event to train at home.

Competition continues Sunday in Para alpine with super combined races. Canada's Para snowboarders are back in action later this week after winning four medals on Friday. Alpine skiing continues Wednesday with the men's giant slalom.