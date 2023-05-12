Content
Russia, Belarus have Paralympic membership suspension overturned, but athletes still barred

Russia and its ally Belarus have had their suspension from membership of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) overturned on appeal but their athletes remain barred from competing in IPC-run events.

International Paralympic Committee will consider ban again in September

The Associated Press ·
A man wearing a suit gestures with his hand as he speaks into a microphone.
International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons is shown in this file photo. The IPC voted in November of 2022 to suspend the membership of the national Paralympic committees from Russia and Belarus, a move that was overturned on Friday. (Marius Becker/dpa via Associated Press)

The IPC says its independent appeals tribunal ruled the IPC membership should have considered more evidence before voting to suspend the two countries' national Paralympic organizations.

The IPC says the decision was taken on a "technicality" and that some of the evidence the tribunal heard wasn't available when the vote was taken last year.

The issue is now set to be considered again by IPC members in September.

