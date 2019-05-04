Americans defeat Canada in OT, take gold at Para hockey worlds
Brody Roybal of the United States scored at 5:08 of overtime on Saturday to halt Canada's bid to repeat as world Para hockey champions and give the Americans their first title since 2015.
