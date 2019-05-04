Americans defeat Canada in OT, take gold at Para hockey worlds

Skip to Main Content
Ice Hockey·Breaking

Brody Roybal of the United States scored at 5:08 of overtime on Saturday to halt Canada's bid to repeat as world Para hockey champions and give the Americans their first title since 2015.

CBC Sports ·
Liam Hickey, right, opened the scoring for Canada in Saturday's gold-medal game against the U.S. at the world para hockey championship in Ostrava, Czech Republic. The Americans fought back from a pair of one-goal deficits to prevail 3-2 in overtime on Brody Roybal's goal. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images/File)

