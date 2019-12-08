U.S. tops Canada for 6th straight Para Hockey Cup gold medal

The United States' national para hockey team extended their impressive dynasty to six-straight Para Hockey Cup gold medals by defeating Canada in a tight 2-1 battle on Saturday at the Canadian Tire Para Hockey Cup in Paradise, N.L.

Declan Farmer scored the game's opening goal in the second period to put the U.S. on top after a scoreless first, and Josh Hargis added a goal just over five minutes into the third period to extend the lead. Brody Roybal notched assists on both American goals.

Billy Bridges of Summerside, P.E.I., brought the Canadians within a goal after scoring just over a minute later, but it was too little too late as the Americans claimed another gold medal.

Ontario natives Tyler McGregor and Rob Armstrong assisted Bridges' goal.

Dominic Larocque of Quebec City made 19 saves for Canada, while Steve Cash turned away six for the U.S.

WATCH | United States wins 6th straight Para Hockey Cup:

Josh Hargis and Declan Farmer scored for the USA as they edged Canada 2-1 in the finals of the Para Hockey Cup in Paradise, N.L. 0:43

The Americans outshot Canada 21-7.

The U.S. also defeated Canada during round-robin play, just seven months after winning their first Para hockey world championship with an overtime victory over the Canadians.

Russia downed the Czech Republic for bronze Saturday afternoon with a 5-0 victory.