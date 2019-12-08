U.S. tops Canada for 6th straight Para Hockey Cup gold medal
Josh Hargis scores eventual game-winner
The United States' national para hockey team extended their impressive dynasty to six-straight Para Hockey Cup gold medals by defeating Canada in a tight 2-1 battle on Saturday at the Canadian Tire Para Hockey Cup in Paradise, N.L.
Declan Farmer scored the game's opening goal in the second period to put the U.S. on top after a scoreless first, and Josh Hargis added a goal just over five minutes into the third period to extend the lead. Brody Roybal notched assists on both American goals.
Billy Bridges of Summerside, P.E.I., brought the Canadians within a goal after scoring just over a minute later, but it was too little too late as the Americans claimed another gold medal.
Ontario natives Tyler McGregor and Rob Armstrong assisted Bridges' goal.
Dominic Larocque of Quebec City made 19 saves for Canada, while Steve Cash turned away six for the U.S.
WATCH | United States wins 6th straight Para Hockey Cup:
The Americans outshot Canada 21-7.
Russia downed the Czech Republic for bronze Saturday afternoon with a 5-0 victory.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.