Canada advances to gold-medal game of para hockey worlds with resounding win

Canada will be going for gold on Saturday at the world para hockey championship after beating Korea 10-0 in the semis on Friday in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

The Canadians got off to a fast start with three goals in the first eight and a half minutes, and added another to lead 4-0 after the first. Canada then scored another four in the second and two in the third to cap the dominating victory.

Liam Hickey led Canada with four goals and an assist, while captain Tyler McGregor chipped in with two goals and two assists. Nine different Canadian players had points, including goaltender Dominic Larocque who also stopped all three shots he faced.

South Korea goaltender Yu Man Gyun gave up eight goals on 22 shots over the first two periods. Lee Jae Woong stopped six of eight shots in relief.

Canada will play the winner of the United States and Czech Republic in the gold-medal game. Watch it live on Saturday at 10:30 am E.T. on CBCSports.ca.

Canada beat the U.S. in the final of the last world championship in 2017. The Americans downed Canada 3-1 in the preliminary round of this tournament.